Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, features tipped via Buds Pro app: Know details

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, purportedly called the Galaxy Buds Pro along with the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung is soon expected to add a new pair of truly wireless earbuds to its Galaxy Buds range, allegedly called the Galaxy Buds Pro soon. Now prior to this, we have some leaked information regarding the audio giving us a hint as to how the pair could be like. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 5G coming soon, India launch timeline tipped

Galaxy Buds Pro details leaked

As per a teardown of a pre-released Galaxy Buds Pro app found by Reddit user ‘u/gamer0mega,’ the Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to get back to featuring the in-ear design that the Galaxy Buds and the Buds+ featured. The pair is likely to come in three color options, namely, blue, silver, and black. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 prices leaked ahead of official launch

As for the features, the Galaxy Buds Pro is most likely to come equipped with improved features as compared to the Galaxy Buds Live, which could include better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and passive noise isolation. The leaked APK also hints at 3D Spatial Audio with head tracking. There are chances that Spatial Audio will be available only for the Samsung phones running Samsung One UI based on Android 11 and might support selective sensors. Also Read - This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before official announcement

The Samsung TWS could also come with the left/right hearing adjustment ability, which will allow users to adjust the volume levels of individual earbuds manually. There will also be the Conversation mode that will stop the music if the pair detects anyone talking. With this feature, the pair would enable the Ambient sound mode and disable it when the human voice is no more heard.

In addition to this, the Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to get a 61mAh battery in each earbud and a 472mAh battery for the charging case. However, we still don’t have any concrete details on the same and hence should take the aforementioned with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. We will update you more about it once more details come in. Hence, stay tuned.

