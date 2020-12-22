comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked, could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price leaked, could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro pricing has been leaked and the next-generation earbuds are expected to cost more than the Galaxy Buds Live.

samsung-galaxy-buds-live-review-4

Image of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could launch alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series in January 2021. Ahead of the official release, leaks have given out most specifications and features of the device. Now, the price of Samsung’s upcoming high-end earbuds has been leaked as well, suggesting it could cost more than the premium Galaxy Buds Live, which was unveiled earlier this year. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at 229 euros in Europe, which is around Rs 20,600 on conversion. If the report is to be believed, then the Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live. Further, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in black, silver and purple colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaked pictures reveal same design as Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung is expected to bundle the Galaxy Buds Pro with the Galaxy S21 smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series will have three devices – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Ultra variant will the most premium of the three and it will feature five back cameras and support for S Pen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, features tipped via Buds Pro app: Know details

A teardown of the Galaxy Buds Pro app by Reddit user ‘u/gamer0mega,’ revealed the device will retain the in-ear design that we saw on the Galaxy Buds and the Buds+. The Pro variant will come equipped with improved features when compared to the Galaxy Buds Live, such as a better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and passive noise isolation.

In addition, 3D Spatial Audio with head tracking could be a notable feature on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Notably, only the Samsung phones running Samsung One UI based on Android 11 are expected to support Spatial Audio. Samsung could also add left/right hearing adjustment ability, which will allow users to adjust the volume levels of individual earbuds manually.

More specifications include a 61mAh battery in each earbud and a 472mAh battery for the charging case. A previous FCC listing of the Galaxy Buds Pro reveals that the earbuds will have the model number SM-R190R. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could work more reliably when paired to a device, thanks to Bluetooth 5.1 support, an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.0 used in the company’s previous-generation wireless earbuds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2020 4:27 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 22, 2020 4:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50MP camera
News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

WhatsApp social hacking: What is it & how to stay safe from it

Apps

WhatsApp social hacking: What is it & how to stay safe from it

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked

PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 update rolling out: How to download

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

WhatsApp social hacking: What is it & how to stay safe from it

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch timeline tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch timeline tipped
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ने अपने सभी उपभोक्ताओं के लिए फ्री की यह सर्विस, जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स

PUBG लवर्स के लिए गुड न्यूज, आ गया नया अपडेट

5 जनवरी को शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च कर रही नया स्मार्टफोन, ये हो सकते हैं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

जल्द आ रहा Vivo Y31 स्मार्टफोन, लॉन्च से पहले डीटेल लीक

नोकिया का 4G फीचर फोन, इतनी कीमत पर हुआ प्री-सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50MP camera
News
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 best smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 pics leaked
PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 update rolling out: How to download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 update rolling out: How to download

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers