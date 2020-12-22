Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could launch alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series in January 2021. Ahead of the official release, leaks have given out most specifications and features of the device. Now, the price of Samsung’s upcoming high-end earbuds has been leaked as well, suggesting it could cost more than the premium Galaxy Buds Live, which was unveiled earlier this year. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn’t miss today

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at 229 euros in Europe, which is around Rs 20,600 on conversion. If the report is to be believed, then the Galaxy Buds Pro could cost more than Galaxy Buds Live. Further, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in black, silver and purple colour options. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 leaked pictures reveal same design as Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung is expected to bundle the Galaxy Buds Pro with the Galaxy S21 smartphones. The Galaxy S21 series will have three devices – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Ultra variant will the most premium of the three and it will feature five back cameras and support for S Pen. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specs, features tipped via Buds Pro app: Know details

A teardown of the Galaxy Buds Pro app by Reddit user ‘u/gamer0mega,’ revealed the device will retain the in-ear design that we saw on the Galaxy Buds and the Buds+. The Pro variant will come equipped with improved features when compared to the Galaxy Buds Live, such as a better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and passive noise isolation.

In addition, 3D Spatial Audio with head tracking could be a notable feature on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Notably, only the Samsung phones running Samsung One UI based on Android 11 are expected to support Spatial Audio. Samsung could also add left/right hearing adjustment ability, which will allow users to adjust the volume levels of individual earbuds manually.

More specifications include a 61mAh battery in each earbud and a 472mAh battery for the charging case. A previous FCC listing of the Galaxy Buds Pro reveals that the earbuds will have the model number SM-R190R. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could work more reliably when paired to a device, thanks to Bluetooth 5.1 support, an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.0 used in the company’s previous-generation wireless earbuds.