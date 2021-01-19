Samsung has rolled out the software first update for the Galaxy Buds Pro that was launched at the Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. The update with build number R190XXU0AUA1 is 2.20MB in size and is recommended to be downloaded over Wi-Fi instead of mobile data. It brings with it a number of changes as well as improvements. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more

One of the key features is that the update implements hearing enhancements, allowing users to adjust the left/right sound balance. In addition, it also includes improvements to Bixby wake-up response apart from improved system stability and reliability.

This is the first software update that Samsung has pushed for the Galaxy Buds Pro since it was launched last week. The Galaxy Buds Pro is the company's premium wireless earbuds, priced at Rs 15,990 in India. While pre-booking has already started, deliveries will begin on January 29. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is available in three color options – violet, black, and silver. Those who buy the Galaxy Buds Pro will have the option of purchasing the Samsung wireless power bank U1200 for Rs 499 against the original price of Rs 3,699 as part of launch offers.

Among key features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance. The earbuds offer a 61mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 472mAh battery, respectively. Samsung claims the Galaxy Buds Pro can offer an hour of playback with five minutes of quick charge. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sport a 2-way speaker, three mics, voice pickup unit.

It supports Bluetooth 5.0. More features for the Galaxy Buds Pro include an enhanced three microphone system with Wind Shield Technology. Further, the active noise cancellation feature is claimed to cut 99 percent noise. Samsung said in a press release that the Galaxy Buds Pro is the company’s most premium earbud offering to date.