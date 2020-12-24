comscore Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could have 28 hour battery life | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to feature 28-hour battery life, IPX7 rating: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with 28-hour battery life, a new report has revealed. Here's everything you need to know.

galaxy buds pro

Source: u/gamer0mega

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is said to unveil alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone series on January 14, 2020. Ahead of the official launch, several specifications of the wireless earbuds have leaked online. A new leak claims the Galaxy Buds Pro could come with significantly higher battery life when compared to the Galaxy Buds Live. Also Read - Samsung QLED 8K TV range gets discounts up to Rs 3 lakhs

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, who revealed in a leak to 91Mobiles, the Galaxy Buds Pro could offer a total of up to 28-hour battery life. In comparison, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live come with a 21 hour of battery life with charging case. In terms of battery size, a previous leak revealed that the Galaxy Buds Pro will pack a 500mAh battery, while the earbuds are said to have 60mAh battery each. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to come with S Pen support, confirms FCC listing

Another significant feature could be IPX7 rating, which means the earbuds can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Samsung’s other completely wireless earbuds including Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Buds Live are neither water-resistant nor dust-proof. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro revealed by Agarwal are 11mm bass, 6.5mm tweeter coaxial dual speakers, 35db noise-canceling, dual connection. Also Read - Samsung removes ad that mocked Apple for charger-less iPhone 12 and we know why

Prior to this, a teardown of the Galaxy Buds Pro app by Reddit user ‘u/gamer0mega,’ hints at 3D Spatial Audio similar to the Apple AirPods, which could be another big feature. It is likely that Spatial Audio will be available for only the phones running Samsung One UI based on Android 11. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and passive isolation are expected as well.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Buds Pro will sport a rounded case and in-ear buds similar to the Galaxy Buds Live. As per an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) listing, the new Samsung earbuds will support Bluetooth 5.1, an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.0 used in Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could cost around $199 and come in three colour variants – black, silver, and purple. Though Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are said to launch in January next year, do note that this information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation as of now. The earbuds could be bundled with Galaxy S21 series phones for those who pre-order.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2020 6:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 24, 2020 6:55 PM IST

Best Sellers