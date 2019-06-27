Samsung Galaxy Buds update with bug fixes rolling out

Alongside the launch of Galaxy S10-series, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Buds truly wireless headphones. The headphones were also a part of freebie package that Samsung offered to the Galaxy S10 buyers. Since launch, Samsung has released several updates for the headphones to bring improvements. The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds update fixes one major issue.

Users had complained about issues with Ambient Sound on the Galaxy Buds. The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds update addresses the issue. It also improves music streaming to offer better quality audio. After the update, you can now view lower battery level between the two earbuds.

How to update Samsung Galaxy Buds

To update the Galaxy Buds, ensure that you open the case so as to connect with the phone. Once the buds are connected, open Galaxy Wearable app -> Select Galaxy Buds -> About earbuds -> Update buds software.

The latest update is about 1.36MB in size and carries build number R170XXU0ASF3. Do note, when the update is installing, you won’t be able to use the earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds specifications and features

Successor to the Gear IconX (2018), the new earbuds offer premium sound quality and are AKG tuned. They also come with adaptive dual microphones placed one in the inside and one outside, which Samsung claims helps in transmitting voice loud and clear in any type of environment.

There is also Ambient Sound feature that keeps you aware and alert with your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and 5 hours worth voice calls. The carrying and charging case offers 7 hours of extra juice. It also comes with wireless charging feature that lets you use PowerShare feature on the Galaxy S10 smartphones to wirelessly charge the case.

