Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds wireless earphones. These officially launched alongside the flagship Galaxy S10-series. Initially they had a few problems, but updates have far improved it as a product. It offers decent sound quality with background noise reduction and touch controls. However, it seems like the South Korean giant is now gearing up to launch the next-gen wireless earbuds. Reportedly called Samsung Galaxy Buds+, they are likely to be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy S11 launch.

Unlike the new Apple AirPods Pro, the current-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds do not support active noise cancellation. But despite this, they perform surprisingly well with the audio. However, it is clear that Samsung needs a real competitor to oust Apple from the throne. And the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+ could be the perfect rival.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features expected

Talking about the wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds+ have now been listed on the company’s official website. They carry the model number SM-R175. The support page, however, doesn’t reveal any details about the product. The upcoming Buds though are rumored to arrive with 8GB of internal storage allowing users to store music. In other words, they won’t have to depend upon the smartphone. Leakster Evan Blass has also confirmed through his Twitter account, that these new Samsung headphones will compete with the AirPods Pro. He also confirmed that the Buds will boast active noise cancellation feature.

The current-gen Galaxy Buds offer adaptive dual microphones placed in the inside and one outside. Samsung claims this helps in transmitting voice loud and clear in any type of environment. It also has an Ambient Sound feature that keeps you aware of your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds are AKG tuned for a good audio experience, and the carry case comes with wireless charging support. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and five hours worth voice calls.