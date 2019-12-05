comscore Galaxy S11 launch: Samsung to also launch Galaxy Buds+ | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon; support page goes live
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon; support page goes live

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ support page goes live in South Korea, could launch alongside Galaxy S11-series.

  Published: December 5, 2019 2:07 PM IST
samsung galaxy buds review case

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds wireless earphones. These officially launched alongside the flagship Galaxy S10-series. Initially they had a few problems, but updates have far improved it as a product. It offers decent sound quality with background noise reduction and touch controls. However, it seems like the South Korean giant is now gearing up to launch the next-gen wireless earbuds. Reportedly called Samsung Galaxy Buds+, they are likely to be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy S11 launch.

Unlike the new Apple AirPods Pro, the current-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds do not support active noise cancellation. But despite this, they perform surprisingly well with the audio. However, it is clear that Samsung needs a real competitor to oust Apple from the throne. And the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+ could be the perfect rival.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features expected

Talking about the wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds+ have now been listed on the company’s official website. They carry the model number SM-R175. The support page, however, doesn’t reveal any details about the product. The upcoming Buds though are rumored to arrive with 8GB of internal storage allowing users to store music. In other words, they won’t have to depend upon the smartphone. Leakster Evan Blass has also confirmed through his Twitter account, that these new Samsung headphones will compete with the AirPods Pro. He also confirmed that the Buds will boast active noise cancellation feature.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

The current-gen Galaxy Buds offer adaptive dual microphones placed in the inside and one outside. Samsung claims this helps in transmitting voice loud and clear in any type of environment. It also has an Ambient Sound feature that keeps you aware of your surroundings. The Galaxy Buds are AKG tuned for a good audio experience, and the carry case comes with wireless charging support. The Galaxy Buds can offer music playback for 6 hours on a single charge, and five hours worth voice calls.

  Published Date: December 5, 2019 2:07 PM IST

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

News

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 series with Exynos 990 SoC to support 8K video recording: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets Android 10 update
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders show square camera setup, S Pen support
Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 getting December 2019 security update

Lenovo ने लॉन्च किए तीन स्मार्ट डिवाइस, आपकी आवाज से होंगे कंट्रोल

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite फोन का डिजाइन होगा कुछ ऐसा

d2h Magic वॉयस इनेबल्ड स्टिक एलेक्सा सपोर्ट के साथ 1,199 रुपये में हुई लॉन्च, जानें खासियत

Nokia 6.2 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरी डील

Nokia Smart TV बेहद पतली बैजल के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
WhatsApp beta update gets battery saver, VoIP screen update
Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon

Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds to launch soon
Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon

Redmi AC2100 Router, Xiao AI Play Speaker to launch soon
Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children

Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.0.1 based on Android 10

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T receive Oxygen OS 10.0.1 based on Android 10