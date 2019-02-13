Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphone images leaked

New and clearer images of the anticipated Galaxy Buds earphones have surfaced online. Samsung is expected to launch these new wireless earphones along with flagship Galaxy S10 series on February 20. The South Korean company is trying to replicate Apple’s Airpods in its own style.

As of now, reports say Samsung will initially offer these Galaxy Buds free of cost to customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 smartphones in some regions. The new set of pictures obtained by SamMobile reveal the full design of Samsung Galaxy Buds, along with the charging case.

The leaked images also accompany few details regarding the earphones’ technical specifications. It’s been reported that Samsung Galaxy Buds will come with 58mAh battery, which is smaller than company’s own IconX (2018) earphones that had 82mAh battery. Additionally, these are said to feature a 252mAh battery for the charging case. Similar to Apple’s Airpods, the charging case of Galaxy Buds will also feature wireless charging support. These are said to be IPx2 water resistance, will boasts 8GB of storage, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Previously, the leaked image of Galaxy Buds showcased it resting on the rear of the Galaxy S10. The image suggested two things – the upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 is likely to support reverse wireless charging, and the Buds will also offer wireless charging case. Samsung will reportedly call this charging method, the ‘PowerShare.’

The South Korean giant is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship Galaxy S10 family ahead of MWC 2019, scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 20 at Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to launch a standard Galaxy S10 model, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite aka Galaxy S10 E, and a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant as well.