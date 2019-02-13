comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphone images leaked
News

Next-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earphone images leaked

News

Samsung will reportedly offer these Galaxy Buds free of cost to customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 smartphones in some regions.

  • Published: February 13, 2019 9:37 AM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-Buds-leak-sammobile

Image: Sammobile

New and clearer images of the anticipated Galaxy Buds earphones have surfaced online. Samsung is expected to launch these new wireless earphones along with flagship Galaxy S10 series on February 20. The South Korean company is trying to replicate Apple’s Airpods in its own style.

As of now, reports say Samsung will initially offer these Galaxy Buds free of cost to customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 smartphones in some regions. The new set of pictures obtained by SamMobile reveal the full design of Samsung Galaxy Buds, along with the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup detailed specifications, banner and new colors leaked

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup detailed specifications, banner and new colors leaked

The leaked images also accompany few details regarding the earphones’ technical specifications. It’s been reported that Samsung Galaxy Buds will come with 58mAh battery, which is smaller than company’s own IconX (2018) earphones that had 82mAh battery. Additionally, these are said to feature a 252mAh battery for the charging case. Similar to Apple’s Airpods, the charging case of Galaxy Buds will also feature wireless charging support. These are said to be IPx2 water resistance, will boasts 8GB of storage, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Previously, the leaked image of Galaxy Buds showcased it resting on the rear of the Galaxy S10. The image suggested two things – the upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 is likely to support reverse wireless charging, and the Buds will also offer wireless charging case. Samsung will reportedly call this charging method, the ‘PowerShare.’

The South Korean giant is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship Galaxy S10 family ahead of MWC 2019, scheduled to take place in San Francisco on February 20 at Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is expected to launch a standard Galaxy S10 model, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite aka Galaxy S10 E, and a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 variant as well.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10 E

Samsung Galaxy S10 E
Android Pie
Snapdragon 855 chipset
  • Published Date: February 13, 2019 9:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India
thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon

News

Oppo F11 Pro with 48-megapixel camera to debut in India soon
Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

Deals

Flipkart TV Days sale to kick off on February 14

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
News
Xiaomi to launch a new product at MWC 2019; could be the Mi MIX 5G
MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more

News

MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.2.14 rolls out; brings improvements in camera and more
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 live photos leaked, specifications tipped too