Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks surface online

South Korean tech giant Samsung is slowly becoming the center of hype in the tech community since the confirmation of the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series and a successor to the Galaxy Fold during the event. This has lead to many leaks and rumors around these devices popping up online. However, now we have leaked for two more products that the brand is working on. These are the bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds X and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Aluminium Edition launched in India

New leaks on the true wireless earbuds and the upcoming tablet by Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shown off the design of the products ahead of their launch. You can follow the leaker’s Patreon account to check out these fresh leaks. Also Read - Samsung may stop including charger in its future smartphones after Apple

Samsung Galaxy Buds X

The first leak shows the Samsung Galaxy Buds X in three color variants. Apart from the standard black and white variants, there is a third copper-like shade available for the earbuds. It is unclear if these will be the only colors in which the buds will launch. The Galaxy Buds X features a square-shaped case that looks pretty compact and aesthetically minimal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on leaked video shows huge camera bump and new S Pen functions

Earlier leaks and a recent FCC certification have also shown us a closer look at the buds themselves. The bean-shaped buds will go in your ear rather than hanging outside. The dimensions of the buds are 26 x 15 x 14 mm and they will weigh about 5 grams each. Rumors have also pointed at noise cancellation features and a rough price tag of about USD 140.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

We also see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leak. The leak however doesn’t reveal a lot of new information from the leaks for the Tab S7 that we have already seen. Recent leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has suggested a Snapdragon 865 SoC onboard the device along with support for sub-6GHz 5G networks. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display on it will have a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to launch at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. However, rumors have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Buuds X could launch sooner, on July 22, perhaps alongside the Galaxy Watch 3. If however, the buds do not launch this month, the event in August seems like a likely bet for a launch.