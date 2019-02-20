Samsung Galaxy Buds images in Yellow color leaked ahead of launch tonight

comscore
Samsung is expected to offer these Galaxy Buds free of cost to customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 smartphones in some regions.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 11:44 AM IST
Image Credit: WinFuture

New and clearer images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds in Yellow shade color have now surfaced online. Samsung is expected to launch these new wireless earphones along with flagship Galaxy S10 series later tonight. The color of these wireless headphones has the same shade as the Samsung Galaxy S10e seen in recent renders.

The new set of pictures obtained by WinFuture reveal the full design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, along with the charging case in Yellow color. The leaked images also detail some information regarding the earphones’ technical specifications. It’s been reported that Samsung Galaxy Buds will come with a 58mAh battery, which is smaller than the IconX (2018) earphones. Additionally, the charging case for the Buds is said to feature a 252mAh battery. Unlike Apple’s Airpods, the charging case of Galaxy Buds will feature wireless charging support. These are also said to be IPx2 water resistance, boast 8GB of storage, and support Bluetooth 5.0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review: Does it withstand the test of time?

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review: Does it withstand the test of time?

Previously, the leaked image of Galaxy Buds showcased it resting on the rear of the Galaxy S10. The image suggested two things – the upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 is likely to support reverse wireless charging like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and the Buds will also offer wireless charging case. Samsung will reportedly call this charging method, the ‘PowerShare.’

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Several reports suggest that the new Galaxy Buds will be priced at $170 (approximately Rs 12,000). Reports also claim that Samsung will initially offer these Galaxy Buds free of cost to customers pre-booking the Galaxy S10 smartphones in some regions.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds accidentally showcased in TV commercial ahead of tomorrow's launch

Samsung is expected to launch the standard Galaxy S10 along with the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and a 5G Galaxy S10 variant. The smartphone maker is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Sport smartwatch.

