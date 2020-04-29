Samsung Galaxy BudsX could be the bean-shaped earbuds

Samsung is set to introduce a new pair of true wireless earbuds in the market soon. These true wireless earbuds are reportedly codenamed “Bean” and won’t draw any similarity to the existing Galaxy Buds. Now, a report has emerged that claims the Bean will debut as Samsung Galaxy BudsX. The name for the device has appeared in a newly sighted IP documentation. The Korean company reportedly applied for this moniker on Monday. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 5G with Exynos 980 SoC will go on sale on May 7: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy BudsX might debut alongside Galaxy Note 20 series

According to Sammobile, the Korean giant has submitted the application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The registration of the trademark indicates that Galaxy BudsX will become officially available in the market sooner than later. The bean-shaped earbuds are seen as the successor to Galaxy Buds+ and will be radically different in experience. However, the trademark registration alone does not confirm any details about the device.

One of the big confusion with this application being the missing "Galaxy" branding. However, it is unlikely that Samsung will release the earbuds without Galaxy branding. Samsung has built its mobile device portfolio around the Galaxy brand and won't shy away from it now. Samsung retired the Gear brand to absorb all products under the Galaxy brand name. It's been less than two years since that transition and there does not seem to be another major rebrand in the offing.

The Galaxy BudsX series will reportedly be identified by the model number SM-R180. The model number implies that it will be the first true successor to the original Galaxy Buds with model number SM-R170. With the Galaxy Buds+ debuting only a few months back alongside the Galaxy S20 series, the distinction makes sense. The upcoming earbuds are tipped to feature a design similar to that of the kidney beans. Hence, the product is codenamed Bean and some insiders claim that it will be priced under $150.