At the CES 2020 trade show, Samsung has introduced the new Galaxy Chromebook. It is a premium 2-in-1 device that aims to set a higher standard in mobile computing. The Chromebook features a 360-degree hinge with four modes – tent, flat, laptop, and tablet. Here is all you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available in Q1 2020, starting at $999.99 (approximately Rs 71,900). Buyers can choose between Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray color options. Samsung hasn’t revealed anything about India launch plans yet.

Specifications and features

The Chromebook boasts a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, the first-ever featured on a Chromebook. It runs at 4K UHD resolution, and is backed up by an Intel UHD graphics chipset. Coupled with a near-infinite screen and slim 3.9mm bezel, this device offers true-to-life visuals for immersive gaming and crystal-clear photo viewing and editing, Samsung says.

Available later this year, Chromebook will soon come with HDR400 that delivers high-contrast graphics, along with Ambient EQ capabilities. Under the hood is the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for speed and efficiency. You also get Intel Wi-Fi 6, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

There are two cameras – a 1-megapixel camera above the display, and another 8-megapixel camera on the deck of the keyboard. Additionally, the Galaxy Chromebook also comes with a Stylus. With this, it is easy to use Samsung Click-to-Call and Messaging apps and other Android smartphone features directly from the laptop.

“The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new reality. By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more,” Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America said in a statement.

With Inputs from IANS.