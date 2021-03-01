Samsung is soon expected to launch a new smartphone to bolster its already expansive portfolio in India. The alleged Galaxy E02 could soon make its entry in the country, as hinted at by the support page, which has now gone live on the company’s Indian website. Also Read - Tablet sales rose drastically in 2020, e-learning demands cited as reason

This will mark the return of the Samsung Galaxy E series, which was in existence way back in 2015. Here's what we know about the Galaxy E02 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy E02 launching in India soon

The Galaxy E02 has been found listed on Samsung India's website with the model number SM-E025F/DS. This gives us a kind of confirmation that the device is soon to make its entry into the country.

Previously, a Samsung phone with the same model number was spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website and even on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. This further confirms the arrival of the device in India, that too, pretty soon.

While we lack details on the purported Galaxy E02, it is suggested that it could come with support for a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. There are chances the device might fall in the budget segment, much like the Galaxy M series.

The return of the Galaxy E series!

If the aforementioned information is true, the Samsung Galaxy E series will make a re-entry after disappearing around 6 years back. To recall, the last Galaxy E phones we saw were the Galaxy E5 and the Galaxy E7. Both devices fell under Rs 20,000 and put a focus on the cameras and display with the presence of a Super AMOLED screen.

The South Korean tech major is also expected to fully bring the E series into existence as it may launch more devices in the lineup. As per past rumours, there could be a Samsung Galaxy E62, much like the Galaxy F62 as a mid-ranger in the E iteration.

Hence, there might be chances that the refreshed Galaxy E series could cater to both the budget and mid-ranger needs of a user.

As we lack concrete details, we can’t really comment on how Samsung plans to take this forward. Hence, we need to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for official information to get a better idea.