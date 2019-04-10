Samsung Galaxy event LIVE updates: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 launch expected

South Korean tech giant Samsung is hosting simultaneous launch events in Sao Paulo and Bangkok today where it will be unveiling the new Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company has already launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India. The new models – Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 that are widely expected to launch today are expected to target different users.

The Galaxy A80 will be the flagship model and a lot has been leaked about it. It will be the first notchless Galaxy A-series smartphone featuring a pop-up camera, allowing for a full-screen display. It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 48-megapixel rear camera and more. We will be on ground to bring you all the coverage from the launch event. Samsung will be live streaming the event a 5:30PM IST, and if you are unable to catch the live stream, you can follow the live blog below.