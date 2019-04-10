comscore
  • Samsung Galaxy event LIVE updates: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 launch expected
Samsung Galaxy event LIVE updates: Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 launch expected

Samsung is hosting a Galaxy A-series launch event where it is expected to take wraps off the Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A40 smartphones. For details about specifications and features, follow our live-blog below.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 4:57 PM IST
South Korean tech giant Samsung is hosting simultaneous launch events in Sao Paulo and Bangkok today where it will be unveiling the new Galaxy A-series smartphones. The company has already launched the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones in India. The new models – Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A80 that are widely expected to launch today are expected to target different users.

The Galaxy A80 will be the flagship model and a lot has been leaked about it. It will be the first notchless Galaxy A-series smartphone featuring a pop-up camera, allowing for a full-screen display. It is also likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 48-megapixel rear camera and more. We will be on ground to bring you all the coverage from the launch event. Samsung will be live streaming the event a 5:30PM IST, and if you are unable to catch the live stream, you can follow the live blog below.

 

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 4:57 PM IST

