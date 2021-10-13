Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event for October 20

Soon after Apple announced its October event date on Tuesday, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung announced to host the second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The virtual launch event will take place on October 20. The launch event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 7 a.m. PT. Apple and Google will host their event on October 18 and October 19, respectively. Also Read - Samsung joins top filmmakers to promote Galaxy devices among creators

The new invitation for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2 says that it will “open up new experiences for self-expression through technology.” Also Read - Best 5G phone under Rs 20,000 on Amazon, Flipkart today: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected

Leaks suggest that the smartphone maker may launch the often-rumoured Galaxy S21 FE at the event or possibly new mid-range devices. Also Read - Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

The Galaxy S21 FE will be reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm Inc. But due to supply issues, the South Korean tech giant may also use in-house Exynos chips.

The world’s largest smartphone maker was first expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE with its new foldable smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked online event in August. But market watchers now predict that the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be introduced separately this month.

The Galaxy S21 FE is the budget edition of the Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone released in January. Its price is estimated to be around the 700,000 won (US$610) range.

Samsung has yet to confirm any information about the Galaxy S21 FE’s specifications, but foreign tech reviewers predicted that it will come with a 6.4-inch display supporting 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung’s previous Unpacked event announced the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the newest pair of Galaxy Buds 2.

(With inputs from IANS)