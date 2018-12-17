comscore
  Samsung Galaxy F may sport a 6,000mAh battery with Snapdragon 855: Report
Samsung Galaxy F may sport a 6,000mAh battery with Snapdragon 855: Report

The report also noted that smartphone makers may also launch smartphones with three folds instead of two folds.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 12:26 PM IST
Samsung is gearing up to launch its first and also possibly the first widely available foldable smartphone in the market. Amidst the race between Samsung and Huawei, new information has surfaced about the foldable smartphone lineup that may also be known as the Samsung Galaxy F.

According to the new bits of information, the company is likely to pack a massive battery of up to 6,000mAh in capacity in the device. The device is also likely to come with the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and a dual 12-megapixel camera setup. These specifications were part of a report that predicted the likely specifications of the foldable smartphones in the future.

This report by CGS-CIMB Research of Korea was initially spotted by LetsGoDigital, and then later reported by SamMobile. As part of the report, the reason for such a huge battery is because the smartphone will come with two separate cells present in two halves of the device. This comes almost 1.5 months after the company initially revealed its foldable device at its Samsung Developer Conference 2018. According to the information that Samsung revealed, the device showcased a 4.6-inch screen with 840×1960 pixels resolution that would turn into a 7.3-inch screen with 1536×2152 pixels resolution.

In addition to this, the device is likely to sport Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 processors depending on the market. The report also noted that smartphone makers may also launch smartphones with three folds instead of two folds. Three folds mean three screen panels and that means that users can easily sport devices that fold out to reveal 12-inches.

Samsung Galaxy F to be reportedly launched in 'limited quantities'

Samsung Galaxy F to be reportedly launched in 'limited quantities'

Talking about the prices of the foldable device that Samsung is planning to launch, it is likely that the device may be priced around the $1,800 mark which easily makes it more than Rs 1.5 lakh in case Samsung plans to launch it in the Indian market. One thing to note here is that this information comes from a third-party report, and Samsung has not issued any official specifications of the device except the display information about its foldable device.

  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 12:26 PM IST

Lenovo Z5s to launch in China today

Lenovo Z5s to launch in China today
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2018

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2018
Android's face unlock fails, Apple's Face ID wins in test

Android's face unlock fails, Apple's Face ID wins in test
Huawei Nova 4 launched in China: Price, features

Huawei Nova 4 launched in China: Price, features
Sony Xperia XZ4 alleged screen protector leaked

Sony Xperia XZ4 alleged screen protector leaked

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights