Samsung has finally launched yet another affordable phone in India. This time, it is a member of its Galaxy F series and is called the Galaxy F22, which has been rumoured for a while now.

The Galaxy F22 is a new budget phone that falls under Rs 15,000 as expected previously. With this, it competes with the likes of the Realme 8 5G, the Realme Narzo 30 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, and even the Galaxy M32 that was launched recently. Here's a look at all the details on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F22 features, specs

As revealed previously, the new Samsung phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ screen. You will find the old waterdrop notch. While the HD+ screen resolution could be disappointing, the 90Hz refresh rate can be liked by many.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, which is also seen on the recently launched Galaxy A22. People will get to choose from two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The camera department is home to four rear snappers placed in a square-shaped camera bump. There’s a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Pretty much what we have seen on the Galaxy A22 too. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel. The device comes with various camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night mode, and more.

The Galaxy F22 is backed by a huge 6,000mAh battery, which supports 15W of fast charging. It runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with AI Face Unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Samsung Pay Mini support. It comes stacked with various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM card support, FM Radio, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in Denim Black and Denim Blue colour options.

A sub-15,000 price tag

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a price of Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. As an introductory offer, people can buy the phone at Rs 11,499 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 13,499 (6GB/128GB), which is applicable on prepaid transactions.

The sale will start from July 13 via Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and other offline stores.