comscore Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone launched in India: Price, features and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone arrives in India: Sub-15,000 price and more exciting features
News

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone arrives in India: Sub-15,000 price and more exciting features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F22 is the recent budget phone by the South Korean tech major that will take on the Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 5G, and more.

f22

Samsung has finally launched yet another affordable phone in India. This time, it is a member of its Galaxy F series and is called the Galaxy F22, which has been rumoured for a while now. Also Read - Top 5 budget phone launches in India in July 2021: Redmi 10, Nokia G20, and more

The Galaxy F22 is a new budget phone that falls under Rs 15,000 as expected previously. With this, it competes with the likes of the Realme 8 5G, the Realme Narzo 30 5G, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, and even the Galaxy M32 that was launched recently. Here’s a look at all the details on the smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 affordable phone set to launch in India today

Samsung Galaxy F22 features, specs

As revealed previously, the new Samsung phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED HD+ screen. You will find the old waterdrop notch. While the HD+ screen resolution could be disappointing, the 90Hz refresh rate can be liked by many. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, which is also seen on the recently launched Galaxy A22. People will get to choose from two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

The camera department is home to four rear snappers placed in a square-shaped camera bump. There’s a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Pretty much what we have seen on the Galaxy A22 too. The front camera stands at 13-megapixel. The device comes with various camera features such as the Portrait mode, Night mode, and more.

samsung galaxy f22

The Galaxy F22 is backed by a huge 6,000mAh battery, which supports 15W of fast charging. It runs Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the smartphone comes with AI Face Unlock, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Samsung Pay Mini support. It comes stacked with various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, dual-SIM card support, FM Radio, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in Denim Black and Denim Blue colour options.

A sub-15,000 price tag

As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a price of Rs 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. As an introductory offer, people can buy the phone at Rs 11,499 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 13,499 (6GB/128GB), which is applicable on prepaid transactions.

The sale will start from July 13 via Flipkart, Samsung Online Store, and other offline stores.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone launched in India: Check price, features and more

Realme GT 2 could come with the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 895 chip

Redmi Note 10T 5G, a possible rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G coming to India soon

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space

Top tech news today: Realme Dizo feature phones launched, Galaxy Unpacked event, Mi 11 Ultra sale date

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

All Vi plans under Rs 500 available in India

Realme and Dizo have built strong supply chain, after sales support to meet demand

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Aadhaar Card और मोबाइल नंबर से संबंधित धोकाधड़ी से बचें, ऐसे पता करें आपके आधार कार्ड से लिंक हैं कितने मोबाइल नंबर

Free Free: Fighter Mission इवेंट में मिलेगा फ्री में Ryu Backpack Skin पाने का असवर, जानें कैसे कर पाएंगे रिडीम

Samsung Galaxy F22 हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलता है 48MP कैमरा

Free Fire Redeem Codes For 6th July: ये हैं फ्री फायर के कोड्स, जो दिलाएंगे बेहतरीन रिवॉर्ड्स

Redmi 10 के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, कम कीमत में लॉन्च होंगे दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone launched in India: Check price, features and more
News
Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone launched in India: Check price, features and more
Realme GT 2 could come with the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 895 chip

News

Realme GT 2 could come with the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 895 chip
Redmi Note 10T 5G, a possible rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G coming to India soon

News

Redmi Note 10T 5G, a possible rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G coming to India soon
Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space

News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO, ready for a trip to space
Top tech news today: Realme Dizo feature phones launched, Galaxy Unpacked event, Mi 11 Ultra sale date

News

Top tech news today: Realme Dizo feature phones launched, Galaxy Unpacked event, Mi 11 Ultra sale date

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers