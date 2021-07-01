Samsung Galaxy F22, which has been eagerly featuring in the rumour mill, is officially coming to India. The new Galaxy-F phone is set to launch in the country on July 6 and will join the Galaxy F62, the Galaxy F12, and the Galaxy F02s. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Realme GT 5G, Redmi 10, more

The phone now has a dedicated Flipkart microsite, meaning this where you can get it (besides the company’s website). The page, which markets the phone with the hashtag ‘#FullOnBlockbuster’ has also revealed some details on it. Here’s what to expect. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 India launch in July, price to be under Rs 15,000

Samsung Galaxy F22 to be another budget phone

It is revealed that the Galaxy F22 will feature a square-shaped camera bump and a waterdrop notched display. The display will be based on a Super AMOLED panel. However, it will support an HD+ screen resolution instead of a Full HD+ one. But mobile gamers might like the inclusion of a 90Hz refresh rate. This is pretty much like the recently launched Galaxy A22. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F22 could be the next Galaxy F series smartphone to launch in India

The phone is also confirmed to come with a huge 6,000mAh battery, which is likely to support a 15W fast charging.

As for the cameras, we will get to use 48-megapixel quad rear cameras. While details on the other three cameras remain unknown, we can expect a combination of an ultra-wide lens, a macro camera, and a depth camera. There’s no word on the front camera configuration either.

Other details on the Galaxy F22 are still behind the curtains. However, the phone’s recent appearance on the Google Play Console gives us an idea of its specifications.

It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80, also seen on the Galaxy A22. It is likely to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There could be more options too. The device is highly expected to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

As for the price, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is expected to fall under Rs 15,000 and compete with the likes of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and more.