Samsung Galaxy F41 launches at Rs 16,999 in India | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy F41 asks Rs 16,999 for 64MP triple camera, 6000mAh battery and more

The Galaxy F41 is the latest midrange smartphone from Samsung aimed at young buyers. The phone gets a 6000mAh battery and 64-megapixel main camera.

  • Published: October 8, 2020 8:08 PM IST
Galaxy F41

Samsung debuts another “F-series” of affordable smartphones in India. The first phone in this lineup is the Galaxy F41 and it costs Rs 16,999. The phone looks quite similar to a few Galaxy M series phones from last year. However, Samsung is targeting young customers with a massive 6000mAh battery and 64-megapixel triple camera setup. The Galaxy F41 was revealed in three colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE कल से कर सकेंगे प्री-बुक, मिल रहा है 8000 रुपये तक का बेनिफिट

Samsung is initially selling two variants of the Galaxy F41 in India. The base version costs Rs 16,999 and it comes with 6GB RAM an well as 64GB storage. For Rs 17,999, the Galaxy F41 will give you 128GB of total storage. Samsung offers the phone in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Black. The phone will go on sale from October 16 via Flipkart and various online as well as offline Samsung retailers. Also Read - Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 rolls out as public beta

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F41 marks the beginning of a new mid-range series of smartphones from Samsung under Rs 20,000. It is based on the Galaxy M31 from a few months ago but with a few different features. The primary focus with the Galaxy F41 is with the camera and battery, both of which are among the best in the segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime का कलर वेरिएंट हुआ लीक, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

samsung Galaxy F41

The Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch on the top. The screen can go up to a brightness of 420 nits. The fingerprint sensor is a capacitive one that sits on the rear panel. The rear panel is made of plastic that emulates glossy glass bodies.

Inside, the Galaxy F41 uses the Exynos 9611 chipset from the recent Galaxy A and M series phones. This is accompanied by 6GB RAM as standard. One can get up to 128GB of storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone supports 4G LTE networks only.

For the cameras, Samsung has given a triple setup at the back. The main camera is using a 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by a 123-degrees 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens. The third camera is a depth sensor used for Live Focus. The phone can shoot videos in 4K. The selfie camera is using a 32-megapixel sensor.

For keeping the phone alive, the Galaxy F41 makes use of a 6000mAh battery. This is paired with a 15W fast wired charging system via USB-C port. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the phone.

  • Published Date: October 8, 2020 8:08 PM IST

Best Sellers