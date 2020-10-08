The Samsung Galaxy F41 launch event will take place in India today. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Samsung online store. The launch event will kick off at 5.30PM today, and it will be live-streamed via Samsung India’s social accounts. The new Samsung Galaxy F41 is already confirmed to come with features like a 6,000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India for Rs 49,999: Check specifications, features

The phone features a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera. With the Galaxy F Series, it looks like Samsung is repackaging old M-series smartphones. While the price and sale details are currently under wraps, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung phone. Also Read - Samsung W21 5G bags TENAA and 3C certifications

Samsung Galaxy F41: Expected specifications

Samsung’s approach seems to be towards the cameras and less on performance. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. Leaks suggest the phone might be offered in at least two variants. Samsung has also confirmed the presence of an AMOLED panel upfront. Moreover, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box. It will likely offer support for fast charging tech, and have thin bezels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G new renders and other details leaked online

The smartphone will have a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup will include a 64-megapixel main camera. The new Samsung Galaxy M series phone is confirmed to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. There will also be a rear fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a USB Type-C port, the legacy 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom-firing loudspeaker. Additionally, the phone is expected to be offered in Green, Blue, and Black color variants. The rest of the specifications still remain a mystery.