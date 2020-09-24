comscore Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8: Confirmed 6000mAh battery, AMOLED display
News

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8: Confirmed 6000mAh battery, AMOLED display

News

Flipkart has confirmed the Samsung Galaxy F41 launch for October 8. The F41 features a 6000mAh battery and an AMOLED display. Photos also confirm a triple rear camera setup.

  • Updated: September 24, 2020 10:36 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31

Representational Image

Samsung will debut its Galaxy F series in India on October 8 with the Galaxy F41. The announcement comes from a Flipkart teaser that also gives out a few features of the F41. The device will be launched via an online event at 5:30 pm and will go on sale via Flipkart. The limited set of revealed features hint at this being a reworked Galaxy M31 at possibly a lower price. Samsung is yet to reveal more on this one officially. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

The Galaxy F has been long rumored to be a camera-centric series of affordable smartphones. The Galaxy F41 is the first in the series and it expresses its intention of being a photographer’s choice from the teaser. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 2020-ish rectangular camera hump design. There’s even a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor while the rear appears to be made of plastic. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G के फीचर्स आए सामने, SD 750G प्रोसेसर के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Samsung is offering a 6000mAh battery with the Galaxy F41. This is among the biggest batteries Samsung uses in its phones, only second to the 7000mAh unit on the Galaxy M51. Hence, you can expect longer battery life with this one. The Galaxy F41 also confirms a Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch for the front camera. The rest of the specifications remain a mystery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail, price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 expected price

Given the features Samsung has revealed so far, the Galaxy F41 could easily sit in the Redmi Note 9 Pro category. Hence, you can expect the Galaxy F41 to start at almost Rs 15,000 for the base variant. Leaks suggest Samsung will offer another variant with possibly more RAM. A Geekbench listing also revealed an Exynos 9611 chipset as well as 6GB RAM on board the F41.

Hence, it seems that Samsung is most likely to reuse the older M series designs and specifications for the Galaxy F series devices. Unlike the M series phones, the F series devices could start at much lower prices. This is similar to the Narzo series of devices from Realme that focus on performance mostly instead of cameras. Samsung’s approach seems to be towards the cameras and less on performance.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review: Great battery in an average package

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review: Great battery in an average package

The last smartphone from Samsung in India was the Galaxy M51 and it offers a huge 7000mAh battery. The M51, however, relies on the Snapdragon 730G chipset and a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 10:34 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 24, 2020 10:36 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India
News
Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India
iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

News

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

News

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

News

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

Most Popular

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications
Motorola Moto E7 Plus launched in India

News

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launched in India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus दो डिस्प्ले वाला लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, इन दमदार फीचर्स से है लैस

Realme C15 की से आज, 6000mAh बैटरी वाले बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का मौका

IPL 2020: Tata Sky यूजर्स इन तरीकों से जोड़ सकते हैं Star Sports 1 चैनल, जानें स्टेप-बाय-स्टेप

Redmi 9i की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें बड़ी डिस्प्ले और दमदार बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन

Google (गूगल) ने पद्मश्री आरती शाह (Arati Saha) की 80वीं जयंती पर बनाया शानदार Doodle (डूडल), तैराकी में थीं अव्वल

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
News
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India
iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped

News

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped
Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details

News

Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 750G chipset for mid-range smartphones: Check details
Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

News

Google brings Android 11 for smart TVs with new privacy features

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers