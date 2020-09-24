Samsung Galaxy F41 launching on October 8 in India

Samsung will debut its Galaxy F series in India on October 8 with the Galaxy F41. The announcement comes from a Flipkart teaser that also gives out a few features of the F41. The device will be launched via an online event at 5:30 pm and will go on sale via Flipkart. The limited set of revealed features hint at this being a reworked Galaxy M31 at possibly a lower price. Samsung is yet to reveal more on this one officially. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched: Price, full specifications

The Galaxy F has been long rumored to be a camera-centric series of affordable smartphones. The Galaxy F41 is the first in the series and it expresses its intention of being a photographer’s choice from the teaser. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 2020-ish rectangular camera hump design. There’s even a rear-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor while the rear appears to be made of plastic. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G के फीचर्स आए सामने, SD 750G प्रोसेसर के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air, & More

Samsung is offering a 6000mAh battery with the Galaxy F41. This is among the biggest batteries Samsung uses in its phones, only second to the 7000mAh unit on the Galaxy M51. Hence, you can expect longer battery life with this one. The Galaxy F41 also confirms a Super AMOLED display with a U-shaped notch for the front camera. The rest of the specifications remain a mystery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail, price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy F41 expected price

Given the features Samsung has revealed so far, the Galaxy F41 could easily sit in the Redmi Note 9 Pro category. Hence, you can expect the Galaxy F41 to start at almost Rs 15,000 for the base variant. Leaks suggest Samsung will offer another variant with possibly more RAM. A Geekbench listing also revealed an Exynos 9611 chipset as well as 6GB RAM on board the F41.

Hence, it seems that Samsung is most likely to reuse the older M series designs and specifications for the Galaxy F series devices. Unlike the M series phones, the F series devices could start at much lower prices. This is similar to the Narzo series of devices from Realme that focus on performance mostly instead of cameras. Samsung’s approach seems to be towards the cameras and less on performance.

The last smartphone from Samsung in India was the Galaxy M51 and it offers a huge 7000mAh battery. The M51, however, relies on the Snapdragon 730G chipset and a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.