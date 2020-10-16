Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy F41 now seems to be on open sale. This could be temporary due to the festive season. The device was launched last week in India and you can now buy it anytime you want. The Samsung Galaxy F41 price in India starts from Rs 15,499, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 256GB storage variant launched in India for Rs 53,999

There is also 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 16,499. On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is being sold in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Black colors. Do note that the mentioned prices will remain applicable until Flipkart Big Billion Days sale exists. The festive sale will end on October 21, and after that, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will cost you Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a sold out in 30 minutes at Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Samsung Galaxy F41: Specifications, features

The Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to a brightness of 420nits. There is a U-shaped notch on the top of the screen. The fingerprint sensor is a capacitive one that sits on the rear panel. The rear panel is made of plastic that emulates glossy glass bodies. Under the hood, the Galaxy F41 has the company’s Exynos 9611 chipset from the recent Galaxy A and M series phones. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

This is accompanied by 6GB RAM as standard. One can get up to 128GB of storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone supports 4G LTE networks only. For the photography, Samsung has given a triple setup at the back. The main camera is using a 64-megapixel sensor. This is accompanied by a 123-degrees 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens. The third camera is a depth sensor used for Live Focus.

The phone can shoot videos in 4K. The selfie camera is using a 32-megapixel sensor. For keeping the phone alive, the Galaxy F41 makes use of a 6000mAh battery. This is paired with a 15W fast wired charging system via USB-C port. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack available on the phone.