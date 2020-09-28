Samsung Galaxy F41 to launch with 64-megapixel triple camera setup

Samsung is set to debut an all-new Galaxy F series in India on October 8. The Galaxy F41 will be launched via an online event at 5:30 PM and will be sold via Flipkart. The smartphone looks set to be a reworked Galaxy M31 with possibly a lower starting price. A new teaser on Flipkart has revealed that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera with Samsung’s new Single Take feature, which made its debut with the Galaxy M31s. This feature allows for the capture of multiple photos and videos with just one take. The primary sensor will be accompanied by two more cameras, the details of which are currently unknown. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 could be Samsung's first Penta-camera smartphone

Expected features, specifications

The Galaxy F series looks set to be a camera-centric series of affordable smartphones. The Galaxy F41, which is the first smartphone in this series, features a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The three cameras are housed in a rectangular enclosure that juts out from the main body. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ with Exynos 2100 chipset spotted on GeekBench

On the design front, the phone features slim bezels, an Infinity -U design for the selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back appears to be made of plastic. It also comes with a USB Type-C port, the legacy 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single bottom-firing loudspeaker. Additionally, the phone is expected to be offered in Green, Blue, and Black color variants.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM. Leaks suggest the phone might be offered in at least two variants. Samsung has also confirmed the presence of an AMOLED panel up front. Moreover, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box. With the Galaxy F Series, it looks like Samsung is repackaging old M-series smartphones. The Galaxy F41 looks quite similar to the Galaxy M31 and is expected to be priced starting at Rs 15,000.