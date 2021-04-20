Samsung Galaxy F52 received Wi-Fi certification, launch to place soon

Samsung is soon expected to add a new member to its Galaxy F series, most likely called the Galaxy F52. The smartphone has started receiving certifications and has now got the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. This gives us an inkling that it will launch soon. Also Read - Samsung launches pick-up and drop service for smartphones, tablets in India: How to use

The new certification comes in addition to the Bluetooth SIG and China’s 3C certifications, which the phone received recently. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

Samsung Galaxy F52 launch imminent

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy F52 has appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance site with the model number “SM-E5260.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 4G appears on BIS certification listing, India launch imminent

The listing hints at a couple of features the smartphone could get. It is revealed that the Galaxy F52 is expected to come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It is also expected to run Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 on top.

However, other details remain unknown. Past rumours suggest that the phone could come with 5G support and fall in the upper mid-range price segment, which could be under Rs 40,000.

There are chances that the phone, much like the Galaxy F62, might come with a humungous 7,000mAh battery, which could also support 25w fast charging. It could also get 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and more.

A look at Samsung Galaxy F62

To recall, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F62. It comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED Plus display and is powered by an Exynos 9825 chip. It comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB RAM/Storage variants.

On the camera front, there are quad rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is rated at 32-megapixel.

The phone is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3,1 based on Android 11. Additionally, it gets a side-placed fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 starts at Rs 22,999.