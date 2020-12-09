comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 India launch soon: Launch date, specs and more
News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 India launch soon: Launch date, specs and more

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or Galaxy E62 is expected to launch in India soon, possibly by the end of this year. A lot has been revealed about the smartphone so far.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Representational image

Besides the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is working on a mid-range smartphone as well. The smartphone reportedly belongs to the Galaxy F series and should launch in India soon. The launch date is yet to be confirmed, but rumours and leaks making rounds on the internet suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F62 could go official in the next few days to come, possibly before the year ends. A new report now reveals how the Galaxy F62 could look like. Also Read - Samsung prepped to launch 3 new foldable smartphones in 2021: Report

Folks at 91Mobiles have managed to get hold of images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy F62. The leaked images provide a better idea of the design. The images show that the Galaxy F62 will sport a glossy finish at the back and a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner. The leaked images also suggest that the phone will feature a polycarbonate build, which Samsung calls glasstic. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

The leaked images further reveal that the Galaxy F62 will come packed with either a triple or quad rear camera setup. The phone could pack the fingerprint sensor either under the display or on the side, the latter is more likely. It should pack dual SIM card support. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

Additionally, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site and the listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9825 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the phone is said to run Android 11 OS out of the box.

The same report suggests that sources close to the development have revealed that the upcoming Samsung phone will be called Galaxy E62 and not Galaxy F62. Past reports also suggested that the phone is already in the works and that production has begun at the company’s Greater Noida facility.

Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is also working on the flagship Galaxy S21 series. The premium smartphone series is expected to launch by early next year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2020 12:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2020 12:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon
News
Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon
How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature in India

How To

How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature in India

Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

News

Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

How To

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

News

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

Samsung to skip charger & headphones with the Galaxy S21 series

WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

FAU-G Game इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, जानें कहां से करें डाउनलोड और इस गेम से जुड़ी हर बात

Whatsapp Tricks: बिना किसी के जाने इस तरह चेक करें स्टेटस

Nokia Purebook लैपटॉप सीरीज Flipkart पर हुआ टीज, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google Play Store पर मौजूद इन ऐप्स की वजह से हजारों Android यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी खतरे में

IMC 2020: Jio 5G सर्विस अगले साल की दूसरी छमाही में होगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India
Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

News

Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon
News
Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon
Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch

News

Redmi 9 Power details revealed ahead of India launch
Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September

News

Halo Infinite for the Xbox series will be released next year in September
Samsung to skip charger & headphones with the Galaxy S21 series

News

Samsung to skip charger & headphones with the Galaxy S21 series
WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature

News

WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers