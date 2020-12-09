Samsung Galaxy F62 or E62 could launch in India soon

Besides the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is working on a mid-range smartphone as well. The smartphone reportedly belongs to the Galaxy F series and should launch in India soon. The launch date is yet to be confirmed, but rumours and leaks making rounds on the internet suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F62 could go official in the next few days to come, possibly before the year ends. A new report now reveals how the Galaxy F62 could look like. Also Read - Samsung prepped to launch 3 new foldable smartphones in 2021: Report

Folks at 91Mobiles have managed to get hold of images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy F62. The leaked images provide a better idea of the design. The images show that the Galaxy F62 will sport a glossy finish at the back and a square-shaped camera module at the top left corner. The leaked images also suggest that the phone will feature a polycarbonate build, which Samsung calls glasstic. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Long-term Review

The leaked images further reveal that the Galaxy F62 will come packed with either a triple or quad rear camera setup. The phone could pack the fingerprint sensor either under the display or on the side, the latter is more likely. It should pack dual SIM card support. Also Read - Oppo, Xiaomi exceed Samsung with better after-sales service, says Counterpoint study

Additionally, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site and the listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9825 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the phone is said to run Android 11 OS out of the box.

The same report suggests that sources close to the development have revealed that the upcoming Samsung phone will be called Galaxy E62 and not Galaxy F62. Past reports also suggested that the phone is already in the works and that production has begun at the company’s Greater Noida facility.

Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is also working on the flagship Galaxy S21 series. The premium smartphone series is expected to launch by early next year.