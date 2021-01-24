Samsung is preparing to launch two new smartphones in India including the Galaxy F62 and the Galaxy M02. Both these Samsung smartphones have been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. According to a new report coming from MySmartPrice, the support page for Samsung Galaxy F62 as well as Galaxy M02 has gone live in India. This hints at the imminent launch of these smartphones in the country. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in pictures: What’s it like for real?

According to the report, the Galaxy F62 has been listed with model number SM-E62F/DS while the Galaxy M02 has been listed with model number SM-M022G/DS. Both these smartphones have been previously received multiple certifications. They have also been certified by BIS certifications, which hints that the India launch is nearing. Also Read - Samsung is bringing 90Hz OLED to laptops, mass production to begin in March

Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02: What we know

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F62 was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website with some of the key specifications last month. As per the benchmark listing the smartphone will come packed with the company’s own Exynos 9825 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 11 operating system. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Another report from 91Mobiles revealed that the Galaxy F62 production has already begun at Samsung’s Greater Noida facility. Several other reports flooding the internet also revealed that the Samsung smartphone will come packed with a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be an entry-level smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM, 32GB storage. Reports further suggest that the smartphone will come with Android 10 software, a 5.71-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and dual-rear cameras, and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

While rumours and leaks have revealed many key details about the Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M02 we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal official details about these Samsung smartphones.