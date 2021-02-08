comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 is making its entry in India on February 15
News

Samsung Galaxy F62 is making its entry in India on February 15

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be another budget smartphone by the South Korean company and will act as a successor to the Galaxy F41 launched a few months ago.

f62 india launch feb 15

Image: Flipkart

Samsung is all geared up to launch a new budget smartphone in its recently-launched Galaxy F series, called the Galaxy F62. The smartphone was earlier a part of the rumor mill and was teased just yesterday, giving us an idea as to how the device will be like. Also Read - In Pics: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features that can make you buy it

Now, after several leaks and teasers, it is officially revealed that the smartphone will launch in India this month, February 15 to be precise. Here’s a look at what all we know. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F smartphone teased on Flipkart, could be Galaxy F62 budget device

Samsung Galaxy F62 reaching Indian shores in a few days

As revealed via Flipkart, the Galaxy F62 will launch in India on February 15 at 12 noon. The smartphone now has a dedicated micro-page on Flipkart. There are chances that the device will launch via an online launch event. However, it could also be a silent one. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

This new update comes after the device was teased on Flipkart, wherein we saw a slight glimpse of the phone. However, now we know more details that the smartphone will possess.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Expected Features, Specs, Price

The dedicated micro-page reveals the Samsung Galaxy F62 in all its glory and tells us about what all features it will get. The phone will get an Infinity-O display, which will lead up to a punch-hole in the middle of the top section. Taking yesterday’s teaser forward, it is now revealed that the smartphone will feature a square-shaped rear camera module, which will house quad cameras. The LED flash will be placed beneath the camera module.

The smartphone is seen sporting a gradient design and with a square camera module, the new Galaxy F62 appears pretty different from the usual Samsung smartphones. It also appears quite different from the Galaxy F41, which comes with a rectangular rear camera setup and a waterdrop screen.

samsung galaxy f62 india launch feb 15

Image: Flipkart

As for the specifications, the Galaxy F62 is confirmed to be powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825, which will be a sure upgrade to the Exynos 9611 on the Galaxy F41.

As for the other details, the Galaxy F62 is likely to come with up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 7,000mAh battery, much like the Galaxy M51. There could be a Super AMOLED display, the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and support for Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

While pricing details are still behind the curtains, the Galaxy F62 is expected to fall under Rs 20,000, considering the Rs 16,999 pricing of the Galaxy F41.

We will have to wait until February 15 to get a conclusive idea of the new Samsung device. Hence, stay tuned.

  Published Date: February 8, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Best Sellers