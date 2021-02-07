comscore Samsung Galaxy F smartphone teased on Flipkart, could be Galaxy F62
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy F smartphone teased on Flipkart, could be Galaxy F62 budget device
News

Samsung Galaxy F smartphone teased on Flipkart, could be Galaxy F62 budget device

Mobiles

Samsung is soon to launch a new member in its budget Galaxy F series, the alleged Galaxy F62 device, which has been officially teased on Flipkart.

galaxy f62 teased

Image: Flipkart

Samsung, back in October, introduced its new Galaxy F series to further compete in the budget segment in India. Back then, we saw the entry of the Galaxy F41 as the first device in the lineup and now the South Korean tech major is expected to introduce the second member in the series, allegedly called the Galaxy F62. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

The news seems to now get official confirmation as a Galaxy F smartphone has been teased on Flipkart, hinting that the F62 is soon to make its entry in the country. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 India launch soon as it gets listed on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F62 launching in India soon

E-commerce site Flipkart now has a promo page dedicated to an upcoming Samsung Galaxy F smartphone, which is most likely the Galaxy F62. While the teaser page doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone, the ‘#FullOnSpeedy’ and the tagline ‘Full On’ hints that it is the Galaxy F device arriving in India soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Expected price, specifications, and features

If not the name, the teaser drops some hints regarding the feature of the to-be-launched Samsung smartphone. It is revealed that the device will get a square-shaped rear camera module, placed in the top left corner. The module will comprise quad-camera sensors with an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy F62 teased on Flipkart

Image: Flipkart

There are chances that the volume rocker along with the power on/off button will be placed on the right side of the device. Upfront, the teaser image doesn’t seem to show any kind of notch. If this is to be believed, we can expect a pop-up front camera scenario or an under-the-display selfie shooter. But, considering the budget price range, an under-the-display selfie camera seems unlikely and maybe it isn’t the actual representation of the Galaxy F62 display.

Further, the listing reveals that more details will be revealed on February 8, which could possibly mean that the device will launch then. We will have to wait until then for more details.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Expected Specs, Price

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy F62. However, some rumors suggest that the smartphone will come with a Super AMOLED display, much like the Galaxy F41. The device is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9825, which will be an upgrade over the Exynos 9611 found in the predecessor, and could be a reworked Galaxy M51.

There could be 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, support for 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a massive 7,000mAh battery, to take forward the legacy of the Galaxy M51. The phone is most likely to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Although, an in-display fingerprint sensor could be in tow too.

While the pricing remains unknown, the Samsung Galaxy F62 could be a budget device and much like the Galaxy F41, fall under Rs 20,000.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 7, 2021 10:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features
Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Poco, Qualcomm partner for an upcoming smartphone: Is Poco F2 coming?

Mobiles

Poco, Qualcomm partner for an upcoming smartphone: Is Poco F2 coming?

Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePLus Y, Sony, LG smart TVs 32-inch: Flipkart TV Days sale

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePLus Y, Sony, LG smart TVs 32-inch: Flipkart TV Days sale

Flipkart TV Days sale top deals on 32-inch smart TVs: Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePlus Y, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart TV Days sale top deals on 32-inch smart TVs: Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePlus Y, and more

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

4G mobile services back in Jammu and Kashmir

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi's new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

This is how you can stop Facebook from tracking you

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features
Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far
Samsung Galaxy M12 key features leaked: Know details

News

Samsung Galaxy M12 key features leaked: Know details
Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A51 starts getting Android 11 update

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp की बादशाहत खत्म, जनवरी में Telegram हुआ 6.3 करोड़ बार डाउनलोड

Samsung Galaxy F62 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, Flipkart पर दिखी झलक

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 जुलाई में हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, जानें क्या होगा खास?

Exclusive : Infinix साल के अंत तक लॉन्च करेगा सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन

Nokia 5.4 फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, क्वाड कैमरे के साथ जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

News

Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features
Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4 India launch soon, listed on Flipkart
4G mobile services back in Jammu and Kashmir

News

4G mobile services back in Jammu and Kashmir
Today's Tech News: Xiaomi's new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch

News

Today's Tech News: Xiaomi's new concept phone, Poco F2 could unveil soon, Realme V11 5G launch
Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24

News

Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers