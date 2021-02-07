Samsung, back in October, introduced its new Galaxy F series to further compete in the budget segment in India. Back then, we saw the entry of the Galaxy F41 as the first device in the lineup and now the South Korean tech major is expected to introduce the second member in the series, allegedly called the Galaxy F62. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 launched: Specifications and features

The news seems to now get official confirmation as a Galaxy F smartphone has been teased on Flipkart, hinting that the F62 is soon to make its entry in the country. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 India launch soon as it gets listed on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy F62 launching in India soon

E-commerce site Flipkart now has a promo page dedicated to an upcoming Samsung Galaxy F smartphone, which is most likely the Galaxy F62. While the teaser page doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone, the ‘#FullOnSpeedy’ and the tagline ‘Full On’ hints that it is the Galaxy F device arriving in India soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 launch soon: Expected price, specifications, and features

If not the name, the teaser drops some hints regarding the feature of the to-be-launched Samsung smartphone. It is revealed that the device will get a square-shaped rear camera module, placed in the top left corner. The module will comprise quad-camera sensors with an LED flash.

There are chances that the volume rocker along with the power on/off button will be placed on the right side of the device. Upfront, the teaser image doesn’t seem to show any kind of notch. If this is to be believed, we can expect a pop-up front camera scenario or an under-the-display selfie shooter. But, considering the budget price range, an under-the-display selfie camera seems unlikely and maybe it isn’t the actual representation of the Galaxy F62 display.

Further, the listing reveals that more details will be revealed on February 8, which could possibly mean that the device will launch then. We will have to wait until then for more details.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Expected Specs, Price

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy F62. However, some rumors suggest that the smartphone will come with a Super AMOLED display, much like the Galaxy F41. The device is expected to be powered by an Exynos 9825, which will be an upgrade over the Exynos 9611 found in the predecessor, and could be a reworked Galaxy M51.

There could be 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, support for 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a massive 7,000mAh battery, to take forward the legacy of the Galaxy M51. The phone is most likely to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Although, an in-display fingerprint sensor could be in tow too.

While the pricing remains unknown, the Samsung Galaxy F62 could be a budget device and much like the Galaxy F41, fall under Rs 20,000.