Samsung is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F62 in India today. The company is hosting an online event for the debut of the new Galaxy F-series smartphone. The virtual launch event will go live at 12 pm IST. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to come with 8MP telephoto lens, here's the full specs list

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

The Galaxy F62 is already listed on the e-retail platform, Flipkart. As per the Flipkart promo page, Samsung Galaxy F62 will sport a 64-inch primary sensor. The phone will offer quad-camera setup at the back. Under the hood, the phone will ship with the in-house Exynos 9825 7nm chipset, the same chip found on Galaxy Note 10 series. Like the Galaxy M51, the device will be backed by a huge 7000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy F62 will feature an sAMOLED+ display and a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. As seen on the Flipkart promo page, the phone will flaunt a textured rear panel and curved edges for better ergonomics. The volume keys and power button are placed on the right corner. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 India price could be under Rs 15,000, launch next week

Leaks in the past suggested that the new Samsung F-series will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. In terms of storage, the Galaxy F62 is expected to get a 6GB RAM/128GB storage option. It will come with 25W fast charging to support the mammoth-sized battery. The phone might offer Android 11 OS out of the box. The Galaxy F62 will arrive in two color options- Green and Blue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 launch on Feb 15: Confirmed specs, design, expected price in India

Samsung Galaxy F62 expected price in India

As far as pricing is concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F62 is expected to fall in the price range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. Samsung hasn’t shared any detail as to how many storage variants of the Galaxy F62 are coming to India. To note, the Galaxy F62 will be the second smartphone to launch under the new Galaxy F-series. The South Korean tech giant launched the Samsung Galaxy F41 with 64MP camera in October last year.