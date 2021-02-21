comscore Samsung Galaxy F62 sale: Timing, availability, best deals and offer
Samsung Galaxy F62 sale kicks off tomorrow at 12PM, here are the best deals and offers

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sale kicks off tomorrow on Flipkart at 12 PM. You can also buy the phone from the My Jio App and via offline retail outlets.

Samsung-Galaxy-F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 sale kicks off tomorrow at 12 PM via multiple online channels and the South Korean company’s latest mid-range smartphone has flagship-grade features to offer at an aggressive price tag of Rs 23,999. Also Read - Samsung may dump Tizen and launch next Galaxy Watch with Android's Wear OS

The Galaxy F62 was recently launched in India and the first sale of the phone will commence on Flipkart tomorrow at 12 PM. Besides that, it can also be purchased from Samsung’s official website and will also be available on the My Jio Store. Here’s a look at what the Galaxy F62 offers and where you will get the best deals. Also Read - Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 listed on Samsung's support page, India launch soon

Flipkart Deals

Customers who are buying the phone from Flipkart can avail of the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan where you can get the phone just by paying 70 percent of the original price. Also, you have the option of returning the device after one year in exchange for the latest Galaxy smartphone or can pay the remaining 30 percent to keep the phone. Also Read - Want ANC in your wireless earbuds? Here is our list of affordable yet good options

Not only that, but you also get Rs 2,500 cashback while paying via ICICI Bank cards.

Reliance Digital/My Jio App offer

Customers who buy the Galaxy F62 from Jio portals will get additional benefits worth Rs 10,000. With the offer, customers will get cashback recharge discounts worth Rs 3,000. Not only that, but Jio users will also get brand coupons worth Rs 7,000.

Samsung Galaxy F62 pricing

Samsung Galaxy F62 has been priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage model costs Rs 25,999. The smartphone is available in three colour options – Laser Green, Laser Blue, and Laser Grey.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications

In terms of specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display. The smartphone is powered by the same Exynos 9825 processor that we saw on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

It gets a quad-rear camera setup, a combination of a 64-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 5-megapixel lenses for portrait and macro shots.

Samsung Galaxy F62 runs OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

 

  Published Date: February 21, 2021 5:49 PM IST

