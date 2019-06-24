comscore Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e fitness bands teased
Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e fitness bands teased on Flipkart, likely to launch soon

Samsung looks all set to launch the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness bands in India. The company has teased the same on Flipkart, and the launch looks imminent.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart fitness bands at Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco. At the event, the company also launched the Galaxy S10-series and the Galaxy Fold. Now, it seems like Samsung is gearing up to bring the fitness bands in India. The new fitness bands have been teased on Flipkart, and the launch could happen soon.

Samsung Galaxy Fit-series specifications, features

The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e smart bands can track up to 90 activities. These include running, jogging, walking, and more. The Galaxy Fit comes with a 0.95-inch color touchscreen display. It has a resolution of 120x240pixels (282ppi). The Galaxy Fit e comes with a smaller 0.74-inch black and white PMOLED display. It has a resolution of 64x128pixels (193ppi).

Both fitness bands are water resistant with 5ATM certification. They also come with heart rate monitors. Unlike the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Watch Active, these ones don’t run on Tizen OS. However, you still get features like alarms, weather info, and calendar events on the screen.

The Galaxy Fit comes with 32MB storage and 120mAh battery. The Galaxy Fit e comes with 4MB storage and 70mAh battery. They run on Realtime OS. Both fitness bands are compatible with Android 5.0 Lollipop OS / iOS 9 and above.

Samsung Galaxy Fit-series expected prices

The Galaxy Fit was launched at a price tag of $99 (approximately Rs 6,900). The Galaxy Fit e costs $45 (approximately Rs 3,200). In India, we are expecting similar pricing for both fitness bands.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch which ditches the rotating bezel. t has a diameter of 40mm, comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display (360x360pixels). Powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC, 768MB RAM and 4GB storage the smartwatch runs on Tizen OS. We are expecting the smartwatch to launch in India at some point. However, it doesn’t seem to be launching anytime soon.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 2:38 PM IST

