Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might explore the affordable price range

Samsung has been making headlines for the launch of its upcoming foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. In addition to a plethora of existing leaks, the latest one hints at the price of the foldable phone in the Galaxy Flip range.

By the looks of it, there are chances that it could be the most affordable foldable phone yet. Here's a look at the details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price leaked

As per the known tipster Tron, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to start at $999, which translates to around Rs 73,000. If this is true, it will safely become the first inexpensive foldable smartphone to fall under Rs 1,00,000. The maximum price could be $1,199 (around Rs 88,000) and is also way below the standard price for foldables.

Flip3 (B2, SM-F711N)

$999~$1099

August 3 😬 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 5, 2021

While this isn’t “affordable” by affordable standards, it certainly decently priced as opposed to the Galaxy Z Flip 2 5G and many other foldable devices that start at $1,499, which is over a lakh.

In addition to this, the leak also hints at the device’s launch date. As rumoured previously, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could launch in August, August 3 to be precise. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 could tag along too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 expected features, specs

While we lack concrete information, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, much like its predecessor is expected to come with a clamshell design. As per the leaked renders, the device will get a 1.83-inch AMOLED secondary display (larger than the previous model) on the outer side, along with dual cameras.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. Although, it could be a different SoC too.

It could come with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, improved cameras, and a bigger battery with dual-cell and made in China. The phone is most likely to run Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3,1 on top.

As a reminder, we don’t know anything official to back the aforementioned details yet. Hence, take them with a grain of salt. We will update you with more information when we get some. Hence, stay tuned.