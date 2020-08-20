comscore Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video, retains the display crease
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video, retains the display crease

News

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G has popped up in a hands-on video, showing off its various features, bezel-less foldable display and the overall build quality. The Fold 2 is yet to go on sale.

  • Published: August 20, 2020 4:47 PM IST
samsung galaxy z fold 2

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G along with the Note 20 series of smartphones in India. The Z Fold 2 is set to go on sale in September and Samsung is yet to hand out review units to media houses. Hence, if you are interested in the phone, you will have to rely on the unboxing video that Samsung shared during the launch. Thankfully, we now have a live hands-on video of the Galaxy Fold 2 5G via TikTok. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doesn’t surprise in JerryRigEverything scratch test

A tipster on Twitter has shared a TikTok video from China showing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The phone is shown from multiple angles, including the hinge and the outer display. The video starts from the main display fully unfolded. While it is booting up, there’s a permanent crease visible in the middle of the display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The bezels appear to be slimmer than the older model. Also Read - Apple could launch a foldable iPad with the micro-LED screen in 2023

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

As the video progresses, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G splits the camera interface into half. The viewfinder sits on one-half of the min display whereas the controls are pushed closer to the hand. You also get to see the OneUI interface with the refresh rate settings. As you know, the Fold 2’s main display has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. However, you can also choose the adaptive mode with a lower refresh rate of 60Hz. Also Read - Google could launch its own foldable Pixel Fold in 2021

The video then moves on to the outer display highlighting the narrow bezels. The Cover Screen, as Samsung calls it, has narrower bezels with a punch-hole camera cutout. There’s a live demonstration of the continuity feature with the dialler app. Similar to the Fold, the Fold 2 will open a larger screen version of the app you are in without tapping an extra button.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets with a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED flexible display for the Main Screen. This display also gets a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Users can opt for the adaptive mode that drops it to 60Hz occasionally. The secondary Cover Screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is 6mm thick and has a thinner gap between the display when folded.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Blue colour variant launched in India

For the chipset, Samsung using Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset. This also brings the support for 5G connectivity to the Fold 2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has three cameras at the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor too. Samsung is expected to reveal more details about the camera and other details in the weeks to come.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 20, 2020 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

News

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

Gmail down in India and worldwide

News

Gmail down in India and worldwide

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

Gmail down in India and worldwide

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video
Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices

Entertainment

Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra survives durability test
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000
List of Samsung Phones that will get three generations of Android Updates

Top Products

List of Samsung Phones that will get three generations of Android Updates

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola G9 Plus स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भारत में किया टीज

Samsung, Realme, Nokia अगले कुछ दिनों लॉन्च करेंगे ये धमाकेदार स्मार्टफोन्स

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review : कमाल की परफॉर्मेंस और कैमरा फीचर्स की भरमार

Lava Pulse फीचर फोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगा हर्ट रेट और ब्लड प्रेशर मॉनिटर

Redmi, Mi, Poco को मिलेगा नया MIUI अपडेट, यूजर्स बैन चाइनीज ऐप्स को कर पाएंगे अनइंस्टॉल

Latest Videos

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 India launch confirmed for August 27: Expected price, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video
Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon

News

Motorola teases G9 Plus for India, to launch soon
Gmail down in India and worldwide

News

Gmail down in India and worldwide
Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 new 12GB RAM variant sale tomorrow via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers