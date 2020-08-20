Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G along with the Note 20 series of smartphones in India. The Z Fold 2 is set to go on sale in September and Samsung is yet to hand out review units to media houses. Hence, if you are interested in the phone, you will have to rely on the unboxing video that Samsung shared during the launch. Thankfully, we now have a live hands-on video of the Galaxy Fold 2 5G via TikTok. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doesn’t surprise in JerryRigEverything scratch test

A tipster on Twitter has shared a TikTok video from China showing the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The phone is shown from multiple angles, including the hinge and the outer display. The video starts from the main display fully unfolded. While it is booting up, there’s a permanent crease visible in the middle of the display, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The bezels appear to be slimmer than the older model. Also Read - Apple could launch a foldable iPad with the micro-LED screen in 2023

As the video progresses, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G splits the camera interface into half. The viewfinder sits on one-half of the min display whereas the controls are pushed closer to the hand. You also get to see the OneUI interface with the refresh rate settings. As you know, the Fold 2’s main display has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. However, you can also choose the adaptive mode with a lower refresh rate of 60Hz. Also Read - Google could launch its own foldable Pixel Fold in 2021

The video then moves on to the outer display highlighting the narrow bezels. The Cover Screen, as Samsung calls it, has narrower bezels with a punch-hole camera cutout. There’s a live demonstration of the continuity feature with the dialler app. Similar to the Fold, the Fold 2 will open a larger screen version of the app you are in without tapping an extra button.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets with a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED flexible display for the Main Screen. This display also gets a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Users can opt for the adaptive mode that drops it to 60Hz occasionally. The secondary Cover Screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is 6mm thick and has a thinner gap between the display when folded.

For the chipset, Samsung using Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset. This also brings the support for 5G connectivity to the Fold 2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has three cameras at the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor too. Samsung is expected to reveal more details about the camera and other details in the weeks to come.