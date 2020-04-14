Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in two new colors

Samsung made quite an eye-catching device with the Galaxy Fold last year. Later, it launched the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, a smaller, more compact flagship that could still fold in half. Now, the brand is developing a third folding smartphone. The new phone, likely named the Galaxy Fold 2 is not a separate series but will succeed in the original Galaxy Fold tablet/phone formula. Also Read - Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

According to reports by Korean publication ETNews, Samsung has already finalized a design on the Galaxy Fold successor. Further, the brand has also wrapped up trial manufacturing. As per another recent tip, the phone will feature two new color variants. These are the Martian Green and Astro Blue ones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 update pulled after an issue affected smartphones

The reports also state that the Galaxy Fold 2’s screen will be slightly larger than the size on the original Fold. Regardless, the phone will continue to use the same folding technology and form factor. Despite having a larger screen, the new Galaxy Fold appears to be 15 percent lighter at 229 grams than the original Fold, which weighed 263 grams. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to be more affordable with 256GB base storage

However, it seems what the new Galaxy Fold 2 will be ditching is support for the S-Pen. It is being expected that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series devices. Nothing much besides this is known about the phone yet. However, other leaks have pointed towards some key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will most likely feature the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SOC. This will be coupled with two storage variants, as per rumors. One is a 256GB one, while the other, more expensive one offering 512GB storage.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected to feature a bigger secondary screen on the front. As per rumors, the rear of the phone will feature a quad-camera setup, This will include a 64-megapixel primary camera. These are only tip-offs so far, so we’d take that information with a pinch of salt.

