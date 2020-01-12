Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 possible name leaked

Samsung will reportedly launch its next-gen Galaxy Fold on February 11 at an event in San Francisco. The new foldable device will be unveiled alongside the next flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones. As per a new leak, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to be called ‘Galaxy Bloom’.

Samsung reportedly showed off the new foldable device to partners and carriers at a secret meeting during CES 2020. At the meeting, Samsung reportedly confirmed that the smartphone will be called Galaxy Bloom, Android Central reports.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak

Leakster Ice Universe recently claimed that the upcoming foldable device will have an “ultra-thin glass display” instead of plastic. It will also boast a new clamshell design. A leaked presentation slide confirms the possible nomenclature as well as the design.

As per leaks, the Galaxy Fold 2 aka Galaxy Bloom will be capable of recording 8K resolution videos. A 5G version will also release in South Korea. The smartphone will also cost around $1,000 (approximately Rs 71,000). This is way less than the Rs 1.65 lakh at which the Galaxy Fold is currently available.

Samsung’s February 11 event plans

Additionally, tipster Ice Universe also claims that Samsung will opt for a new nomenclature for its Galaxy S-series. It is likely to drop Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11+. Instead, it is likely to opt for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy U20 Ultra. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e, and S20+ will succeed S10.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones will use an Exynos 990 in some markets, and a Snapdragon 865 in others. The base Galaxy S20 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch screen, and S20+ a 6.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

