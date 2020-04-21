Smartphone giant Samsung is working on the sequel to its much anticipated foldable flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Some rumors about the anticipated smartphone have made their way to the internet in the past. Early reports indicated that the smartphone may feature a significant redesign when compared with the original Galaxy Fold. Though, we are not sure about what to expect as some reports also indicate multiple foldable smartphones in the works. In the meantime, a new report has just shared more details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check the new information here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 color options tipped ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaked information; details

According to XDA Developers, the new information comes from “Display Supple Chain Consultants”. It reveals that Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 under the code name “Project Champ”. However, earlier the Fold 2 was reported to come under the code name “Project Winner2”. So, it is unclear if both the devices refer to the same smartphone or two different devices as noted above. Fold 2 will likely feature a 7.59-inch “flexible Dynamic AMOLED” primary display based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide”. This technology will allow the display to feature a variable refresh rate along with improved power efficiency. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to be more affordable with 256GB base storage

The device will also come with 2,213×1,689 pixels resolution, 372PPI pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. Taking about the front cameras, the company is expected to feature two punch-hole camera sensors. One for each of the displays. As per the report, the company wanted to go for under-display cameras but could not work things out in time. The front display will feature a selfie camera aligned in the middle and the primary display will get one on the top right corner. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update: All you need to know

Talking about the front display, we will likely get a 6.23-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon technology. This technology is somewhat similar to the one we have on the primary display but with slightly less power efficiency. Samsung will also add 2,267×819 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate on the front display. Other sources indicate that the foldable smartphone will come in 4G and 5G variants with Snapdragon 865 or 865+. In addition, Fold 2 will also feature an improved Ultra-Thin Glass layer to add support for S Pen. The device will also come in a 256GB and a 512GB storage variant with Martian Green and Astro Blue color options.

Other specifications

Samsung is also likely working on an “ultra-premium version” of the Fold 2 with ceramic and stainless steel. If this version manages to make its way to the market, it will likely be available in limited numbers. The device is likely to feature the same rear camera setup that we saw on the Galaxy S20 Plus. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a ToF sensor. The front will feature either a 10-megapixel or a 40-megapixel sensor. Moving further, Samsung may add a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging. It will also support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

