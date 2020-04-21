comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display, S Pen, and 512GB storage
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 120Hz display, S Pen, and 512GB storage

News

Early reports indicated that Fold 2 may feature a significant redesign when compared with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. Let’s check the new information here.

  • Published: April 21, 2020 9:57 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Smartphone giant Samsung is working on the sequel to its much anticipated foldable flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Some rumors about the anticipated smartphone have made their way to the internet in the past. Early reports indicated that the smartphone may feature a significant redesign when compared with the original Galaxy Fold. Though, we are not sure about what to expect as some reports also indicate multiple foldable smartphones in the works. In the meantime, a new report has just shared more details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s check the new information here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 color options tipped ahead of official launch

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaked information; details

According to XDA Developers, the new information comes from “Display Supple Chain Consultants”. It reveals that Samsung is working on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 under the code name “Project Champ”. However, earlier the Fold 2 was reported to come under the code name “Project Winner2”. So, it is unclear if both the devices refer to the same smartphone or two different devices as noted above. Fold 2 will likely feature a 7.59-inch “flexible Dynamic AMOLED” primary display based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide”. This technology will allow the display to feature a variable refresh rate along with improved power efficiency. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to be more affordable with 256GB base storage

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

The device will also come with 2,213×1,689 pixels resolution, 372PPI pixel density, and 120Hz refresh rate. Taking about the front cameras, the company is expected to feature two punch-hole camera sensors. One for each of the displays. As per the report, the company wanted to go for under-display cameras but could not work things out in time. The front display will feature a selfie camera aligned in the middle and the primary display will get one on the top right corner. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold gets Android 10 update: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Talking about the front display, we will likely get a 6.23-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with low-temperature polycrystalline silicon technology. This technology is somewhat similar to the one we have on the primary display but with slightly less power efficiency. Samsung will also add 2,267×819 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate on the front display. Other sources indicate that the foldable smartphone will come in 4G and 5G variants with Snapdragon 865 or 865+. In addition, Fold 2 will also feature an improved Ultra-Thin Glass layer to add support for S Pen. The device will also come in a 256GB and a 512GB storage variant with Martian Green and Astro Blue color options.

Other specifications

Samsung is also likely working on an “ultra-premium version” of the Fold 2 with ceramic and stainless steel. If this version manages to make its way to the market, it will likely be available in limited numbers. The device is likely to feature the same rear camera setup that we saw on the Galaxy S20 Plus. This includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a ToF sensor. The front will feature either a 10-megapixel or a 40-megapixel sensor. Moving further, Samsung may add a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging. It will also support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 9:57 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN
Gaming
Valorant tournament to be streamed today on ESPN
Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

News

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

News

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Gaming

Indian govt offering Rs 1 crore for video conferencing application challenge

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Gaming

Facebook Gaming app launched, to compete with Twitch and YouTube

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched

LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses

News

Samsung may launch affordable 5G phones to tackle COVID-19 financial losses
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2020
Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

Top Products

Best smartphones in India under Rs 20,000
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has OnePlus 8's fingerprint sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has OnePlus 8's fingerprint sensor
Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update

News

Samsung pulls down bug-ridden Galaxy S20 Ultra update

हिंदी समाचार

JioLink के नए प्लान 699रुपये से शुरू, यूजर्स को एक्सट्रा डाटा के साथ मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Facebook (फेसबुक) ने गेमिंग एप को किया लॉन्च, Twitch और YouTube को मिलेगी टक्कर

अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो पर रिलीज हुई ऑस्कर में जलवे बिखेर चुकी फिल्म 'जोकर'

Oppo A52 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 बैक कैमरे और सिंगल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

iPhone 12 के डिजाइन में हो सकता है बड़ा बदला, जानिए क्या है एप्पल का प्लान!

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

News

Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design
News
Apple iPhone 12 smaller notch leaked in new design
Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Display 1A monitor launched
LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60

News

LG Velvet will get Dual Screen accessory like the V60
Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020

News

Motorola One Fusion, One Fusion+ tipped for Q2 2020
Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched

News

Jabra Evolve2 series of business headsets launched