Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature 8-inch screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch before July 2020; key features leaked

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold is tipped off to launch in the second quarter of the year.

South Korean brand Samsung is likely to ‘unfold’ its Galaxy Fold successor at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The phone will be announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Unlike the Galaxy Fold from last year, the new phone will feature a clamshell folding design. This will be similar to the one we saw on the new Moto Razr. According to numerous leaks, this new phone will likely be called the Galaxy Z Flip.

However, according to tipster Max Weinbach, the new Galaxy Z Flip will not be the true successor to the Galaxy Fold. It will be more of a spin-off featuring a different kind of a folding screen. The tipster reveals that the real Galaxy Fold successor, likely called the Galaxy Fold 2, could launch in Q2 2020.

Further, Weinbach adds that the new Galaxy Fold 2 could feature an 8-inch display, a 108-megapixel camera, ultra-thin glass and an S-Pen stylus. He also claims the new phone will be 5G capable and be powered by the Snapdragon 865.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will likely feature a larger main display that resembles the design language of the original Fold. This new screen, according to recent information, will be 8-inches. The phone will also reportedly use a larger and more durable display. This screen will make use of the same ultra-thin glass technology that we will be seeing on the Galaxy Z Flip.

The current Galaxy Fold has a total of six cameras, with a triple camera on the rear, a single front-camera above the smaller second screen on the outside and a dual-front camera inside. The new Galaxy Fold might also feature a similar layout. We could even see Samsung implement the high-end camera setup from the soon-to-launch Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, there is no confirmed word for the same yet.

