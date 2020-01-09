Samsung is expected to launch its latest foldable phone on February 11. The company is widely rumored to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, alongside the Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy Fold 2 could have a design similar to that of Motorola Razr 2019 and fold along the horizontal axis. A fresh report claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, instead of a Snapdragon 865 SoC that many had expected.

The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 10-megapixel camera on the front for capturing selfies. This information was first reported by MySmartPrice. The upcoming foldable phone from Samsung is said to offer a 1-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display. Tipster Ishan Agarwal also revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will pack Snapdragon 855 SoC in all regions. This means that there won’t be Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos-powered variant of the foldable phone.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

There are reports claiming that the Galaxy S11 series, which will be launched as the Galaxy S20 series, will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, like its predecessor, could also become available in April and might avoid the issues that plagued its predecessor. It is rumored to feature a 108-megapixel main camera.

We are yet to see any leaks regarding the design, but it is tipped to feature a clamshell design. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, available for Rs 1,64,999, uses a flexible plastic layer to protect the dynamic AMOLED display. With Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is reportedly planning to use an ultra-thin layer of glass. This should protect the display better than the plastic layer used on the current Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh