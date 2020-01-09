comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

A fresh report claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, instead of a Snapdragon 865 SoC that many had expected.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 11:26 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-7

(Representational image)

Samsung is expected to launch its latest foldable phone on February 11. The company is widely rumored to launch the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, alongside the Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy Fold 2 could have a design similar to that of Motorola Razr 2019 and fold along the horizontal axis. A fresh report claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, instead of a Snapdragon 865 SoC that many had expected.

The report also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a 10-megapixel camera on the front for capturing selfies. This information was first reported by MySmartPrice. The upcoming foldable phone from Samsung is said to offer a 1-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display. Tipster Ishan Agarwal also revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will pack Snapdragon 855 SoC in all regions. This means that there won’t be Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos-powered variant of the foldable phone.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

There are reports claiming that the Galaxy S11 series, which will be launched as the Galaxy S20 series, will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, like its predecessor, could also become available in April and might avoid the issues that plagued its predecessor. It is rumored to feature a 108-megapixel main camera.

We are yet to see any leaks regarding the design, but it is tipped to feature a clamshell design. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, available for Rs 1,64,999, uses a flexible plastic layer to protect the dynamic AMOLED display. With Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is reportedly planning to use an ultra-thin layer of glass. This should protect the display better than the plastic layer used on the current Galaxy Fold smartphone.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh
  • Published Date: January 9, 2020 11:26 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
Gaming
PUBG Awards 2019 Fan Favorite final week winner announced
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more

Wearables

Amazfit GTR update brings always-on display feature and more

Most Popular

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details
Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019

News

Over 4 lakh Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones sold in 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India price leaked
Samsung Galaxy S9 series gets a price cut on Flipkart

Deals

Samsung Galaxy S9 series gets a price cut on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) update rolls out

हिंदी समाचार

बेंगलुरू, मनमाड और भुसावल रेलवे स्टेशनों पर प्रायोगिक तौर पर लगे फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सिस्टम

PUBG Mobile Lite में बेहतर होंगे ग्राफिक्स, गेम में जुड़ी नई ग्राफिक्स सेटिंग्स

Samsung ने 2019 में बेचीं Galaxy Fold की 4 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइसेस

Realme 5i आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Honor 9 Lite यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, न्यू सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के साथ मिला दिसंबर 2019 सिक्योरिटी पैच

News

Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Smart TVs
Realme TV to launch in 2020, reveals CMO
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch with a Snapdragon 855 SoC: Check full details
Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds

News

Audio Technica unveil new true wireless earbuds
Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14

News

Honor Magic Watch 2, Band 5i India launch on January 14