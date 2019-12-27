Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the successor to original Galaxy Fold, could fix the biggest issue with the foldable smartphone. When Samsung first introduced the Galaxy Fold back in April, the device had a number of issues related to durability. Soon after its availability, reviewers observed issues such as cracked display or faulty hinge. The Korean company took note and delayed the launch to address these issues. While the hinge is stronger on the updated model and plastic film is embedded into the display, the issues are not completely off the table. A new report suggests that Samsung will address these early issues in a big way with the release of its second generation foldable smartphone.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

With Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung is reportedly planning to use an ultra-thin layer of glass. This should protect the display better than the plastic layer used on the current Galaxy Fold smartphone. The details about the use of ultra-thin layer of glass cover was first shared by tipster Ice Universe. This should make it the first foldable smartphone to use a bendable glass cover. We heard about Samsung using an ultra-thin glass cover, also called as UTG solution, early this month. This will make the foldable display look similar to non-foldable smartphone and reduce wrinkles as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fold, available for Rs 1,64,999, uses a flexible plastic layer to protect the dynamic AMOLED display. A number of reviewers thought that this plastic layer is like scratch guard and removed it. However, removal of the layer immediately broke the foldable display. With the updated model, Samsung squeezed this protective layer into the case to make it more durable. By switching to glass layer instead of plastic, Samsung will make the foldable display much more durable on the next version of Galaxy Fold.

There are rumors that Samsung will reveal its next foldable smartphone alongside Galaxy S11 series in February. Like its predecessor, it could also become available in April and might avoid the issues that plagued its predecessor. It is rumored to feature an 108-megapixel main camera. We are yet to see any leaks regarding the design but it is tipped to feature a clamshell design. The Galaxy Fold 2 could have a design similar to that of Motorola Razr 2019 and fold along the horizontal axis. It might offer a 1-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch flexible OLED display.

