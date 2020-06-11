Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs revealed

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 device in few months time. The company is likely to unveil the product in August alongside the Galaxy Note 20. And we’ve come across more details about the display features of the Galaxy Fold 2. As per the report, Samsung will be using a display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675 chipset

They have already come out with phones that support the high refresh rate. Which makes us believe the company is ready to test the waters with its Fold device also. Also Read - Samsung Days Sale on Flipkart begins today; check best deals and discounts

As per a few leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Fold successor is expected to feature a similar form factor, but with a slightly larger screen. The new foldable will make some big improvements in the camera department as well. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a triple camera rear module. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped off to feature 64MP primary camera in new leak

The next Fold device could sport a 7.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. This will be offered on the internal display, which makes it a massive improvement over the first Fold device.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

The main sensor will be a 64-megapixel unit, much better than what you got with the original Fold. It will also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to pack the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. This will be offered in two storage variants, 256 and 512GB.

Taking about the front cameras, the company is expected to feature two punch-hole camera sensors. One for each of the displays. The front will feature either a 10-megapixel or a 40-megapixel sensor. Moving further, Samsung may add a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W Super Fast Charging. It will also support wireless and reverse wireless charging. All these improvements could possibly ensure Samsung maintains a high price tag for the Galaxy Fold 2.