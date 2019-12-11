comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak: Expected price, features | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: Here's how it will be more durable than the Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could be more durable than its predecessor. If true, this will fix the biggest pain point on the Galaxy Fold.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 2:45 PM IST
Galaxy Fold Review (9)

Samsung has been a pioneer in display technology for decades now. This is what led the company to produce a ground-breaking device like the Galaxy Fold with a foldable display. However, one of the biggest complaints with the Galaxy Fold is its fragile display. The plastic AMOLED panel is prone to scratches even by pocket sand or fingernails for that matter. Fortunately, that might come to an end with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung reportedly received clearance for three ultra-thin glass (UTG) trademarks.

According to LetsGoDigital, Samsung has submitted three trademark applications for its ultra-thin glass in Spain. All of them are categorized as class 9 trademark with the following names – ‘Samsung Ultra Thin Glass’, ‘Samsung UTG’, and ‘UTG’. The trademark description says it can be used in a variety of products. These include computer monitors, digital signage, smartphones display, television panels, and more.

Samsung Ultra-Thin glass

Back in October, a rumour stated Samsung could use ultra-thin glass in the next generation of Galaxy Fold. Later, the same was partially confirmed when the South Korean conglomerate inked an exclusive deal with Dowoo Insis for ultra-thin glass. According to the deal, Dowoo Insis will be selling ultra-thin glass only to Samsung. It is said to boast a production capacity of 500,000 units per month. Samsung also invested KRW 12 billion in the firm through its Venture Investment wing. This is a part of the exclusive deal with more fundings expected in the future to expand manufacturing facilities.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may feature Moto RAZR-like clamshell design; cost around $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may feature Moto RAZR-like clamshell design; cost around $1,000

The UTG produced by Dowoo Insis is less than 100μm thick and can be as thin as 30μm. This is essentially thinner than a human hair. Samsung has not not really confirmed the usage of UTG in the next-generation Galaxy Fold. It is however a possibility since the next Galaxy Fold with Moto Razr-like design will not be unveiled until March. The availability will certainly be a month or two away from that.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 2:45 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

