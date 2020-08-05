Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung finally launched its latest Galaxy Note 20 series as well as a new foldable device. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a punch-hole display design and has a total of three cameras at the back. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 865+ chipset. It will be available in two color options, including Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the price and release date of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus with 5G Snapdragon 865 Plus

But, the brand has revealed the prices of the other Galaxy devices. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (LTE) price is set at $999, which is around Rs 74,710 in India. It also introduced the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds with a price label of $170, Galaxy Tab S7 tablet for $649, and Galaxy Watch 3 for $399. The company is saying that it will offer more details on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1. On the same day, this foldable device will be made available for pre-ordering too. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched; check price, features and specifications

It is currently unknown whether the foldable phone will also be launched in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 7.6-inch Super AMOLED flexible display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary screen is a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel. The foldable smartphone is 6mm thick and has a thinner gap between the displays. The latest smartphone from Samsung is reportedly powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865+ processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launched: Price, full specifications, sale and more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 has three cameras at the back. There is also a fingerprint sensor too for security purposes. Samsung is expected to reveal more details about this device soon. “After releasing two foldable devices and listening to user feedback on the most requested upgrades and new features, Samsung delivers the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with meaningful innovations that offer users an enhanced refinement and foldable user experience,” Samsung said.