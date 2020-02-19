comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

News

a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 5:11 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year and now a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen. The Fold 2 will be the successor of the company’s first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold and a new report by Korean news outlet AjuNews, claims that the Galaxy Fold 2’s codename is Champ.

Related Stories


The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly open up to a 7.7-inch display, which is more than an inch bigger than the Galaxy Note10+ and would use an “Infinity-V” display which has a small, triangular notch. Fold 2 is also expected to feature the same camera setup as the Galaxy S20 Plus- 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, a 3D ToF sensor and a VGA time-of-flight sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Here's the price, specifications, features and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Here's the price, specifications, features and more

The upcoming device may also support 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom as well as up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, just like the Galaxy S20+. Meanwhile, the phone is also rumored to bring some new hardware such as an under-screen selfie camera.

As we have already seen, the new Galaxy Z Flip isn’t the soul successor to the Galaxy Fold despite being a foldable display smartphones. Rumors suggest that the real Galaxy Fold successor will likely get dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2, and the launch is expected in Q2, 2020.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

As per rumors, the new Galaxy Fold 2 may feature a 108-megapixel camera, ultra-thin glass and an S-Pen stylus. It is said to support 5G network and might be powered by the Snapdragon 865. The current Galaxy Fold has a total of six cameras, with a triple camera on the rear, a single front-camera above the smaller second screen on the outside and a dual-front camera inside. The new Galaxy Fold might also feature a similar layout.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 5:11 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold

164999

Android 9 Pie
Exynos 9825 SoC
12MP + 12MP + 16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera
News
Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera
Google Station withdraws from India

News

Google Station withdraws from India

Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features

News

Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

Google Station withdraws from India

Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen
Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20

News

Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

बच्चों का यह TikTok चैलेंज, बड़ों के लिए बन रहा मुसीबत! लोगों को आ रही चोट

Microsoft Window 10 को मिले नए अपडेट को भूल कर भी न करें इंस्टॉल, डिलीट हो रही हैं फाइल्स

महज 55 सेकेंड में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, लगा है 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy A71 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं चार रियर कैमरा

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की कैमरा डीटेल्स आए सामने, जानें खूबियां

News

Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch
News
Asus Zenfone 5 gets February security patch
Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera

News

Realme X50 Pro to launch with 32-megapixel dual ultrawide selfie camera
Google Station withdraws from India

News

Google Station withdraws from India
Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features

News

Xiaomi smart mask may launch with unique tracking features
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core gets a new software update with January 2020 security patch