Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with a new form of S Pen

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch the second-generation Galaxy Fold device in July this year and now a new report claims that the upcoming device will come with a new form of S Pen. The Fold 2 will be the successor of the company’s first foldable device, the Galaxy Fold and a new report by Korean news outlet AjuNews, claims that the Galaxy Fold 2’s codename is Champ.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly open up to a 7.7-inch display, which is more than an inch bigger than the Galaxy Note10+ and would use an “Infinity-V” display which has a small, triangular notch. Fold 2 is also expected to feature the same camera setup as the Galaxy S20 Plus- 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultrawide, a 3D ToF sensor and a VGA time-of-flight sensor.

The upcoming device may also support 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom as well as up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom, just like the Galaxy S20+. Meanwhile, the phone is also rumored to bring some new hardware such as an under-screen selfie camera.

As we have already seen, the new Galaxy Z Flip isn’t the soul successor to the Galaxy Fold despite being a foldable display smartphones. Rumors suggest that the real Galaxy Fold successor will likely get dubbed the Galaxy Fold 2, and the launch is expected in Q2, 2020.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Look

As per rumors, the new Galaxy Fold 2 may feature a 108-megapixel camera, ultra-thin glass and an S-Pen stylus. It is said to support 5G network and might be powered by the Snapdragon 865. The current Galaxy Fold has a total of six cameras, with a triple camera on the rear, a single front-camera above the smaller second screen on the outside and a dual-front camera inside. The new Galaxy Fold might also feature a similar layout.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline