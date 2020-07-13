Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not launch on August 5: Check details

Samsung recently confirmed that its Unpacked event is scheduled for August 5. The highlight of the launch will be the Galaxy Note 20 flagship phone series. But, the company is expected to launch other devices as well. Previous reports suggested that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would also be unveiled at the event. However, a new leak indicates that this will not be the case, and we may have to wait a bit longer. Also Read - Amazon India Best of Tech Sale; Check out the best deals on laptops, smart TVs and more

The source of the leak is Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), a member of XDA. On Twitter, the cited source has asserted that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will not be unveiled at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. He is also claiming that the device’s software is not even close to being ready for now. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

He further added that the software is the reason the device has been delayed. And it doesn’t appear to be ready even for a September release in the current state. The device will most likely be available in the market from October. At the moment, the smartphone is said to be in the operator test stage. Max also believes that there are 60 percent chances that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 would not even be mentioned at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 recent news

In other news, it was recently revealed that the South Korean giant could name its new Foldable device as Galaxy Z Fold 2. The smartphone could feature a 4,500mAh battery and a big screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It would also mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, and have up to 512GB of internal storage. Moreover, it is rumored to have a triple camera rear module, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 173999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh