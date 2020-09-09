Samsung has received positive feedback for the new Galaxy Fold 2. The second generation foldable device looks more polished, and the shortcomings are now gone. This seems to have given the brand the confidence to up the ante. Which is why, as per this report, Samsung has decided to double the production numbers for the Galaxy Fold 2. So, while last year they made 400,000 units of the Galaxy Fold, this year it is expected to manufacture close to 800,000 units of Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 users facing GPS issues

By doing this, Samsung is hopeful of retaining its leadership position in the foldable market. And to be honest, we really haven’t seen any other brand come out with product in the market to compete. The company is most likely going by the industry predictions for the segment. The market is expected to see units grow from 4.5 million to around 8 million in 2021. And understandably, Samsung wants to be in the thick of action. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

Samsung and Microsoft are the leading players in the foldable scene right now. You also have Motorola and Xiaomi trying to dip into this pool. But it’s still early days for them. And by expanding its reach within the foldable space, Samsung wants to offer products across different price points. Which gets validated by the news that a Lite version of Galaxy Fold could be announced very soon. Some might say going overboard with production of devices during the pandemic is a risky business. But it seems the South Korean giant is betting on its risk to come through. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India: All you need to know

Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold Lite in India

Samsung is reportedly bringing a ‘lite’ folding phone in the Z series, and yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to the Indian market. Rumors suggest that the new folding Lite phone will come with a Snapdragon 865 onboard. However, the rumor suggests that the phone would lose its 5G ability and the Ultra Thin Glass layer. Other cost-cutting methods are also expected. A rumored pricing number that has been floating around is the USD 1,100 figure. This would make the phone cheaper than all the other folding phones by Samsung yet.

