Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 coming with different design in April 2020: Report

Samsung may have had problems with its first foldable smartphone, but that is not stopping the company to launch its successor. After the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the South Korean electronics giant might be ready with the second generation of it. As per Slashgear report, industry sources have suggested that Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be launched in April 2020 with two big changes.

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be like the current Galaxy Fold. It’ll be taller/ longer, but will not fold like a book, instead it is said to sport a clamshell folding display. The second big change will be in the display quality. It is said to include an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) as the protective layer to replace the transparent polyimide (PI) film which is currently being used on the Galaxy Fold. It’s the same plastic film, which reviewers had initially mistaken it for a screen guard, and its removal caused problems for Samsung.

Furthermore, report mentions that Samsung is focusing more on portability rather than having a large screen. At present, the company hasn’t decided on the display size. The two possible screen sizes under consideration are 6.7-inches and 8.1-inches for now.

Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Fold in India, and apparently there’s an overwhelming response pre-booking. The company had to close pre-bookings for its ultra-premium Galaxy Fold smartphone in India, because it got sold out for the second time. The South Korean company claimed to have sold all the units in just 30 minutes of pre-booking like the first time.

Earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Fold went on pre-orders, but Samsung had to shut down the pre-booking because all the 1600 units of the foldable smartphone were purchased by the customers in no time. The company is taking pre-orders for the device through its official online e-store, Samsung Opera House, Samsung exclusive stores and across select 315 retail outlets in 35 cities. The deliveries will begin from October 20.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

