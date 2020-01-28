Hello everyone, we are back with the daily BGR India daily news wrap. Here, we recap everything important from the tech world. We check everything that happened throughout the day and then highlight all the significant parts in an article. This makes things easier for people who don’t get time to go through all news articles. It ensures that you know everything important that happened in the tech world while skipping the somewhat lesser significant parts. Taking a look at everything that happened today, the day was full of leaks, a deal, and an interesting launch. The leaks focused on upcoming devices including Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy S20 series and more.

Looking at all the topics, in brief, we first got some information about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Later in the day, we got more leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Beyond this, Motorola Edge Plus visited the popular benchmarking website Geekbench. Other significant news included the launch of Ather 450X electric scooter, Poco X2 specifications, and a deal on Realme 5 Pro. Now, let’s cover all these topics some depth.

Watch: Top Asus laptops launching in 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specifications leak

South Korean brand Samsung is likely working on the successor for its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. The company is planning to launch a foldable smartphone along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. However, this won’t be the true Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. A new report indicated that the true Galaxy Fold 2 could feature an 8-inch display and a 108-megapixel camera. This comes in addition of an ultra-thin glass on the display with an S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series leaks

Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy S20 series alongside the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone on February 14. A new report claims that the upcoming Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely go on sale on March 6. The cited source also asserted that the Galaxy S20 Ultra could come with a price label of $1300, which is around Rs 92,720 in India.

Motorola Edge Plus specifications leak

Motorola Edge Plus has been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing suggests that it will ship with the Android OS. Taking a look closer, the listing indicates that Motorola Edge Plus could pack Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset. The upcoming flagship phone from Motorola will run Android 10 OS out of the box. The company is expected to offer the handset with a 12GB RAM option.

Ather 450X electric scooter launch

Ather Energy, one of the first electric vehicle manufacturer has just launched its latest electric scooter in India. This new electric scooter, the Ather 450X is the upgraded version of the Ather 450. The upgraded version comes 1.5 years after the launch of the original scooter. Ather confirmed that it has added a number of new features in the new scooter.

Poco X2 display specifications confirmed

Poco is set to launch its second smartphone in India on February 4. The smartphone will be called Poco X2 and it will succeed Poco F1 from 2018. Ahead of its launch, Poco has confirmed that X2 will support a 120Hz refresh rate. When it becomes official next month, Poco X2 will be the second smartphone after Asus ROG Phone II to feature a 120Hz fast refresh rate in India.

Realme 5 Pro price cut details

The Realme 5 Pro seems to have received a price cut in India as the handset is currently available for 12,999 via Flipkart. Previously, the Realme 5 Pro, which offers a quad rear camera setup, was available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM 64GB storage is currently available for Rs Rs 13,999.