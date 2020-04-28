comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak suggests 64MP primary camera | BGR India
News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped off to feature 64MP primary camera in new leak

News

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone is expected to feature the same form factor as the original Fold and will be likely available int two color variants.

  Published: April 28, 2020 12:26 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-5

After Samsung launched the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is the next foldable smartphone to come from the brand. As per a few leaks and rumors, we have encountered over the last month, the Galaxy Fold successor is expected to feature a similar form factor, but with a slightly larger screen. Now a new leak suggests that the new foldable will make some big improvements in the camera department as well. Also Read - Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India: Price, full specifications

As per a new leak by Twitter tipster Ross Young, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a triple camera module on the rear. The main sensor here is suggested to be a 64-megapixel one, a big bump from the 16-megapixel main sensor on the original Fold. This will be accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 12-megapixel lens, likely to be a telephoto lens. As per the leak, the new camera setup will also offer dual-optical image stabilization. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s is a mid-range smartphone with microUSB port; reveals leaked specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will most likely feature the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SOC. This will be coupled with two storage variants, as per rumors. One is a 256GB one, while the other, more expensive one offering 512GB storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offer benefits extended till June 15

The Galaxy Fold 2 is also expected to feature a bigger secondary screen on the front. As per earlier rumors, the rear of the phone will feature a quad-camera setup. This contradicts with the new leak. However, even the previous rumors mentioned the presence of a 64-megapixel primary camera. These are only tip-offs so far, so we’d take that information with a pinch of salt.

According to reports by Korean publication ETNews, Samsung has already finalized a design on the Galaxy Fold successor. Further, the brand has also wrapped up trial manufacturing. As per another recent tip, the phone will feature two new color variants. These are the Martian Green and Astro Blue ones.

  • Published Date: April 28, 2020 12:26 PM IST

