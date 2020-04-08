comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch with 256GB base storage | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to be more affordable with 256GB base storage

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series later this year.

  Published: April 8, 2020 11:49 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung is expected to launch a second-generation Galaxy Fold later this year. The original Galaxy Fold was announced early last year but it went on sale only in September. So, we expect to see its successor alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. Likely to be called Galaxy Fold 2, the foldable smartphone is expected to bring improvement over its predecessor. The primary difference is expected to come in the form of a cheaper variant with 256GB storage.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Fold 2 with model number SM-F916 will have 256GB of onboard storage. The foldable smartphone with model number SM-F91x will come with 512GB of storage. With a lower base storage, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a starting price that will be lower than the original Galaxy Fold. To recall, the Galaxy Fold was priced at $1,980 and was available in only one storage option of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

There are not a lot of leaks about the Galaxy Fold 2 just yet. It is also not clear whether Samsung is on track to release the device. With the coronavirus outbreak, smartphone makers have been forced to rethink their product strategy. However, the leaks in the past have indicated that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be showcased alongside the Note 20 series. The info found in the kernel source code revealed that these devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

It is also possible that the Galaxy Fold 2 will use an ultra thin glass similar to the one seen on Galaxy Z Flip. The leaked renders suggest a design similar to its predecessor. However, we might see the device offer support for the S Pen this year. It is still not clear how Samsung plans to position its foldable smartphones but it has found some success. The Galaxy Fold seems to have sold well despite initial hurdles while Galaxy Z Flip has already pushed the segment in the right direction.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2020 11:49 AM IST

