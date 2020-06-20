comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature dual battery setup | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to feature dual battery setup

The new Galaxy Fold device is likely to get a bigger display, with flagship hardware and pricing as well.

  • Published: June 20, 2020 3:47 PM IST
Galaxy Fold Review (9)

Samsung is going add two batteries to the Galaxy Fold 2 once again. According to new report, the company seems satisfied with its battery design ploy with the first Fold device. And it is going to follow that up with another set of batteries on the Galaxy Fold 2. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving June 2020 security update with several improvements

The second-generation Fold device will have two batteries, with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh. This will make the battery size on the Fold 2 marginally smaller than the unit on the original Fold. The Galaxy Fold 2 could get 2,275mAh as the main battery. There will be secondary 2,090mAh battery unit. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite available with Rs 9,000 price discount offer: Check details

Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy Fold 2 at a launch event in August. The device could lineup alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G version. Also Read - Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5; alongside the Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2: Expected features

As per reports, Samsung will be using a display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold successor could feature a similar form factor but with a slightly larger screen. The next Fold device could sport a 7.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. This will be offered on the internal display, making it a massive improvement over the first Fold device.

The new foldable will make some big improvements in the camera department as well. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a triple camera rear module.

The main sensor will be a 64-megapixel unit, much better than what you got with the original Fold. It will also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. At the front, the Fold 2 could get two punch-hole camera sensors. These could be either a 10-megapixel or a 40-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to pack the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. This will be offered in two storage variants, 256 and 512GB. The dual battery will support wireless and reverse wireless charging. All these improvements could possibly ensure Samsung maintains a high price tag for the Galaxy Fold 2.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 3:47 PM IST

