Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

The company is slated to launch a slew of new products at its Unpacked event on August 5.

  Updated: July 21, 2020 8:27 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Fold

(Representational image)

Samsung is reportedly going to keep the prices of Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G unchanged. According to a new report, the company is not keen on bumping up the price tags of the new generation devices. This means, Samsung could price the Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G close to the launch price at $1,980 (Rs. 1,48,200 approx) and $1,380 (Rs. 1,03,300 approx), respectively. Also Read - Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

The company is lining up a host of devices that will be unveiled on August 5. Samsung Mobile CEO Tae-moon Roh recently revealed that the South Korean tech giant is looking forward to revealing five new devices at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place in August. “At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go,” said Tae-moon Roh. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed on Amazon

Galaxy Unpacked launch event next month

The first of the five is pretty much obvious, and that is Samsung’s next lineup of flagship Note-series phones. This year, this will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Note 20 series will succeed in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series from last year. we can expect a much-waited successor for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The new foldable from the company is one we’ve been seeing leaks of for months now. Samsung is likely to name it Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the new folding phone will feature a similar design to the original Fold with some hardware changes here and there. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also be an incremental upgrade over the first-generation device. This will be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 8GB RAM on offer.  Like every year, we expect the brand to bring these products to India in a few days after the global announcement.

  Published Date: July 21, 2020 8:25 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 21, 2020 8:27 PM IST

